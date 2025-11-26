Martha Stewart in skinny jeans at 84 has fans saying the same thing

Martha Stewartis no stranger to posing for a camera, having started her career as a model, and her new campaign proves she hasn't lost her touch.

The 84-year-old lifestyle guru is the new face of American Eagle's Give Great Jeans Campaign holiday campaign, and she looked incredible rocking an all-denim outfit in a promotional video and photos for the brand.

Martha displayed her slender legs in a pair of American Eagle's stretch skinny jeans and a cropped jacket as she highlighted denim as a universal gift, perfect for the holidays.

In the video, Martha stands on a set wrapped entirely in denim while she also uses the fabric to wrap a present. "This holiday season, we're settling for nothing less than a perfect fit," she says in the clip.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Martha Stewart shares a detailed look inside her life in 'Martha'

Sharing the video on Instagram, Martha's fans all agreed that her presence in the campaign is "iconic." One commented: "The icon of all icons!!!" A second said: "Ok. So this is iconic."

A third added: "A holiday icon," while others dubbed American Eagle's campaign as "the best jeans ad ever."

Speaking about her involvement in the campaign, Martha told People: "I have spent decades helping people create beautiful holidays – from setting the perfect table to trimming the tree to finding that last-minute gift that saves the day.

"So when American Eagle approached me about being part of their holiday gifting campaign, I was immediately intrigued."

She continued: "The concept of an all-denim world was playful, smart and whimsical: an entire gift-wrapping workshop constructed from denim, complete with bows, garlands and wrapping paper."

Sharing her thoughts on denim being "a universal gift that works for everyone on your list," Martha added: "Jeans have always been a staple in my wardrobe, and giving a great pair of AE jeans is always a nice gift to give.

"I'm constantly moving between decorating, cooking, and, most importantly, wrapping gifts, and I need to make sure I have an outfit that is comfortable and stylish.

"The beauty of AE jeans is their versatility and ability to move with you throughout the day. They are flattering, sleek and soft enough to make wrapping gifts or hosting a dinner in them effortless."

© Getty Images Martha started her career as a model

Giving denim her seal of approval for the holiday season, Martha explained: "Let the denim do the heavy lifting. It's one of those remarkable fabrics that goes from casual to quite sophisticated with just a few thoughtful touches.

"A well-fitted pair of jeans forms the foundation of a look that can go from casual to refined in seconds."

Martha is particular about the jeans she wears and admitted that "the fit is the most important."

© GC Images Jeans have always been 'a staple' in Martha's wardrobe

"You can have the most beautiful fabric and impeccable construction, but if the fit isn't right, I'll never wear them," she said.

Sharing her advice for finding the perfect pair, Martha advised: "This is not a decision to be made in five minutes when you're exhausted from holiday shopping.

© WireImage Martha says the fit of the jeans is the 'most important'

"Try multiple styles, rises and washes until you find what flatters your body and suits your lifestyle. Once you find the style you like, don't just stand there. Make sure to move around, test them out, make sure they work with your life."

She concluded: "If they do not feel good in motion, they aren’t right. You want to make sure you can live in them."