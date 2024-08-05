Snoop Dogg rocks full equestrian gear at Olympics alongside unlikely BFF Martha Stewart

Snoop Dogg is swiftly becoming the unexpected icon of the 2024 Paris Olympics, injecting new energy into the international sports competition that is captivating Paris and the Internet alike.

The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper has rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on Team USA, spectating Simone Biles in the Gymnastics, carrying the Olympic torch in the epic opening ceremony, and even receiving a swimming lesson from former Olympic legend Micahel Phelps.

In his latest bid to indulge in the Olympic fanfare, the star made an unexpected appearance in a full equestrian uniform.

© Instagram Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart wore full equestrian gear at the 2024 Olympics

The Gin & Juice hitmaker sported white breeches, a smart dressage tail coat and a sleek riding helmet as he rolled up to the dressage final alongside close friend Martha Stewart - who also donned a head-to-toe riding getup.

Snoop's ensemble also included sunglasses and an 'S' emblem on his jacket - and it set the Internet ablaze.

© Getty The unexpected BFFs caused a stir while 'horsing around' at the dressage

"Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are stealing this equestrian show at the Olympics," penned a fan on X, as another wrote: "Despite being afraid of horses, Snoop Dogg was decked out in a helmet, sporting breeches and a tailcoat to attend the Olympics dressage competition, stealing the show."

"Snoop's dress code is next level," quipped another fan.

© Getty The American rapper fully invested in his equestrian style

The rapper's enthusiasm and fashion A-game at the Olympic Games has raised the bar for celebrity attendees - and has granted him the role of special commentator on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness," the 52-year-old said in a statement.

"Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics," Peacock said.

"That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our special correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show."