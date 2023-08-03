Martha Stewart looks unrecognizable with dark curly hair in stunning modeling throwback

Martha Stewart is worth an estimated $400 million – but before she became everybody's favorite lifestyle guru, she was earning $50 an hour as a model.

In honor of Martha's 82nd birthday on August 3, her official brand's Instagram account shared a gorgeous throwback photo from her modeling days, and she looked unrecognizable rocking short, dark curly hair.

In the black and white photo, the TV personality is wearing a patterned sleeveless top with a pair of tiny white shorts that give a glimpse of her impossibly endless legs. Captioning the phenomenal photo, the post read: "Happy birthday to our founder @marthastewart48!

© Instagram Martha Stewart looked gorgeous in her modeling photo from her 20s

"As we reflect on the lessons Martha has taught us (whether it's how to bake the best birthday cake, host the ultimate party, or fold a fitted sheet) we also know that mastering these life skills is really all about one thing: Finding the good things that make life that much better. What has Martha taught you over the years?"

Many of her followers and fans were quick to respond with lessons they have learned from Martha over the years and share sweet birthday wishes, with one responding: "She thought me that you can do anything if you put in hard work, dedication and passion. She's the greatest!!!"

A second said: "To be the best that we can be. To try new things and not be afraid of failing. If Martha can do it, I can do it!" A third added: "Martha has taught me what an intelligent, beautiful, tenacious, bad ass businesswoman looks like. Martha... you lead the way."

© Getty Images Martha made money as a model in her twenties

Martha began her modeling career at an early age and was signed by legendary agency, Ford Models when she was just 15 years old. Her beauty helped her to quickly start booking TV commercials, and she also modeled for the likes of Chanel, Breck, Clairol, Lifebuoy Soap, and Tareyton Cigarettes.

The businesswoman used her modeling money to supplement her scholarship at Barnard College in New York City, where she graduated with a double major in History and Architectural History. "I got enough modeling jobs at $50 an hour – which was a lot of money at that time," she said in the 2013 PBS documentary Makers.

© Getty Martha Stewart is still as style savvy as ever

Martha clearly hasn't lost what she learned from her time in the fashion industry six decades ago. In June, she became the oldest model, she was 81 at the time, to have ever graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. "

When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good', I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated," Martha told the magazine.

She went on to say: "Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age."

For the sun-soaked photoshoot, Martha rocked a dazzling array of figure-flattering swimsuits. From metallic, zip-up numbers, to flaming red plunging one-pieces, the lifestyle guru posed up an absolute storm.

