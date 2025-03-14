Victoria Beckham just schooled us on how to wear a slinky cocktail dress in your 50s

Victoria Beckham just gave her Instagram fans the lowdown on the Buckingham Palace dress she wore earlier this week.

On Friday, the former Spice Girl shared a video of herself in her dressing room wearing her grey, slinky number, which is now available to buy online. Known as the 'Asymmetric Draped Detail Midi Dress' in graphite, it costs £1,100 / $1,590 if you're in the states, and a fair few sizes have sold out already.

© Instagram Victoria's draped dress looked gorgeous on the 50-year-old

The dazzling dress had a fluid texture and looked sensational on the stylish 50-year-old. VB added high heels and a clutch bag from her eponymous range.

The website says of the style: "Provocative but polished, the Asymmetric Ruched Detail Midi Dress in Graphite embraces an understated sexiness and was a SS25 runway highlight. A modest high neckline with tactile drape contrasts with the sensuous open-back design, while a twisted shoulder detail adds a directional talking point. Draped detailing on the skirt adds drama, while the asymmetric hemline and sleeves add fluidity."

Some women worry about having their arms on show and wearing slinky dresses as they get older, but the mother-of-four is a great advert for showing how it can be done!

© Alamy Stock Photo The fashion designer greeted Camilla with a curtsy

Yes, the overall look is slinky, but the draped fabric is loose, which is the ultimate for comfort.

The draped detail is a hugely flattering effect, concealing areas you don't love as well as adding shape. One of the sleeves is gathered at the top, which can flatter the tops of arms, too.

Victoria's fashion story

The wife of David Beckham was always widely considered the most fashionable Spice Girl in the 90s and successfully made the transition from popstar to serious designer in 2008.

Speaking to Vogue Australia in 2024, Victoria shared how her journey to an esteemed designer took time.

She explained to the publication: "It was always my passion to be in fashion and beauty. I took the plunge, and there was an innocence and naivety. If I knew then what I know now, I might not have had the courage to do it, but I didn’t really know anything about the industry. I went into fashion in a very honest, humble way. I just wanted to create clothes I couldn’t find myself."

© Instagram Victoria started her fashion label in 2008

Remarking on the future of her label, the brunette beauty added: "We have fashion that’s not just ready-to-wear but we have bags and shoes, we have beauty, which is enormously successful in its own right, and now I have fragrance, which for me is the halo of the brand."