Gisele Bündchen showcases incredibly toned body in sports bra and mini shorts just months after giving birth

Gisele Bündchen looked positively radiant as she embraced Miami’s spring sunshine during a leisurely outing with her partner Joaquim Valente, just one month after welcoming their first child together.

The Brazilian supermodel, 44, showcased her famously toned figure as she took to the water for a peaceful ride on a water bike, soaking up some fresh air and gentle exercise.

Dressed in a chic black halter-style sports bra and coordinating shorts, Gisele was the picture of relaxed elegance.

© MEGA New mom Gisele Bundchen looks amazing as she and partner Joaquim Valente ride water bikes in Miami

She opted for bare feet while pedalling across the waves and completed her look with oversized black sunglasses and a wide-brimmed straw hat to shield herself from the sun. Her sun-kissed tresses flowed freely over her shoulders as she smiled through the afternoon.

Joining her on the outing was Joaquim, her longtime friend turned partner, who looked effortlessly cool in a casual black tee, printed shorts and a backwards black cap.

© MEGA Gisele gave birth just one month ago

The jiu-jitsu instructor, who Gisele first sparked romance rumours with in June 2023, looked relaxed and happy beside the mother of his newborn child.

The sighting comes hot on the heels of another serene outing for the couple earlier this week, when they were seen enjoying a boat day on the glittering waters of Biscayne Bay.

© MEGA Gisele has bounced back in no time

Gisele looked stunning in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, layered with a matching black wrap skirt that tied delicately around her waist. With her signature glow and a baby bassinet nearby, the new mum appeared at ease and content as she chatted with a close friend while Joaquim cooled off with a swim.

Though she has not made an official announcement, reports revealed in February that Gisele had given birth to a baby boy — her third child and first with Joaquim.

© Instagram Gisele cradled her baby bump in the sweet moment

While the couple have yet to share a photo of their son, fans were delighted to learn that the baby’s middle name is River — a beautiful nod to nature that mirrors the names of Gisele’s older children, Benjamin Rein, 15, and Vivian Lake, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

The birth is said to have taken place in early 2025, though the exact date remains a closely guarded secret. But despite welcoming a newborn so recently, Gisele has already resumed light yoga sessions and regular walks, often with her baby in tow.

Recommended video You may also like Gisele Bündchen reveals growing baby bump in rare clip

True to form, she’s easing back into her wellness routines with care and intention, maintaining the mindful approach to motherhood that has always been at the heart of her lifestyle.

Just days after the baby news broke, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted on a solo walk in Miami, gently rocking her baby in a soft grey carrier. Dressed in leggings and a flowy cotton top, Gisele looked serene and focused, no doubt basking in the quiet joys of this new chapter.

Back in October 2024, speculation swirled when reports emerged that Gisele was expecting again.

The pair were married for 13 years before announcing their separation in 2022. Despite their split, Gisele has always spoken with kindness and respect when discussing her relationship with Tom.

Not long after the news of her pregnancy emerged, Tom shared a cryptic post about “failing” and “falling short,” which fans speculated may have been a reaction to the surprise baby announcement. Since then, the retired NFL star has kept a low profile.