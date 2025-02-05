Pregnant Michelle Keegan's silhouette-skimming dress reveals real size of growing bump

Michelle Keegan is just weeks away from welcoming her first child with Mark Wright, and fans agree the actress is positively glowing during her pregnancy as she gears up for motherhood.

The Brassic actress, 37, graced the cover of Grazia this month, showcasing her blooming baby bump in a silhouette-skimming knitted dress.

Taking to Instagram to give her 7.4 million followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the shoot - and a closer look at her growing bump - the former Coronation Street star channelled effortless elegance in the beige ensemble.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shows off her growing baby bump in fitted dress

Michelle looked divine in a £55 'Knitted High Neck Waist Detail Midaxi Dress' from Very, and fans couldn't help but agree.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Michelle's bump was showing through her ribbed knitted dress

"You look so beautiful," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Absolutely beautiful and suiting the growing bump."

A third added: "Girl you are glowing," as a fourth agreed: "So beautiful, you are glowing with a bump".

Michelle's beautiful brunette hair

© Instagram / @michkeegan Michelle is glowing during her first pregnancy

Other fans noticed Michelle's glossy, brunette hair which was styled in a romantic messy bun by hairstylist Harold Casey.

The Fool Me Once star has always boasted a head of enviable locks, but ever since announcing her pregnancy, Michelle's mane has appeared thicker than ever. Changes in hair thickness during pregnancy is a very common phenomenon, experienced by HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty Editor, Laura Sutcliffe.

"During my first pregnancy (when unbeknown to me, I was carrying a boy), my hair grew at the speed of light and was thickest it's ever been.

"Then, two years later when I was carrying my daughter, my hair seemed to shed during each trimester, looking thinner than usual. But once she arrived, it became thick again! I'm unsure why this was; the old wives tales would perhaps say that my daughter 'stole my beauty' but I think ultimately it's down to hormonal changes in your body that take place during pregnancy."

Michelle's countdown to motherhood

© Maria Hibbs Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announced their exciting baby news before the end of 2024

Michelle and her husband, former TOWIE star Mark Wright, who have been married for almost ten years, announced their joyous baby news alongside a romantic, beachside portrait shared via an Instagram post after Christmas.

The snap, which featured Michelle cradling her bump whilst facing Mark, was captioned: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"