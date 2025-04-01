Katie Holmes' cut-out sheer dress might be her most daring look to date

Katie Holmes continues to add sultry, monochromatic numbers to her sartorial agenda this season, and her latest look may be her most daring yet.

The 46-year-old graced the red carpet on Monday for the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross at Palace Theatre on Broadway. Katie oozed chic in a semi-sheer black gown that featured a bodycon silhouette. The sleeveless garment boasted a stylish turtle-neck with a backless design courtesy of the cut-out panels at the sides of the bodice.

© Getty Images Katie looked sensational in the sheer gown

The maxi-dress was accessorized with a pair of sleek black heels and a red clutch bag for a bold pop of color. Katie slicked back her luscious brunette locks into an elegant updo to reveal a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings that matched a stack of gold bracelets that adorned her wrist.

The actress's makeup exuded soft glam with a brown smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude stained lip.

© Getty Images The dress featured a cut-out at the back

The hit show made its first Broadway debut in 1984 and follows the story of a real-estate salesman selling plots of land in Florida.

This isn't the first time Katie has wowed in a minimalist number – last month, the star turned heads during the opening night of William Shakespeare’s Othello at the Barrymore Theatre in New York.

Katie donned a figure-hugging black dress that featured a strapless, sweetheart silhouette adorned with two contrasting fabrics. The corset, which was crafted from silky satin, was layered beneath a thicker wool fabric.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes poses at the opening night of Othello on Broadway

The romantic number paired perfectly with the star's glossy tresses that were left down and styled into soft waves. Katie added a vibrant contrast to her simple ensemble with a rouge-stained lip.

The mother-of-one added a statement bag to her outfit that featured an edgy snakeskin print while she kept her footwear simple with a pair of open-toe black heels.

© Getty Images Katie opted for a monochromatic look in NYC

Katie has previously opened up about her sartorial agenda for spring in an interview with Vogue last month. "I tend to go with what I like, and for spring, it’s usually the same silhouettes," she shared.

However, it seems the actress is also a fan of a casual ensemble for an effortlessly chic look. "I can’t wait to get back into a tank top. I usually wear them with a long skirt or baggy pants, so it feels very comfortable. I’m looking forward to wearing nice simple slip dresses again too. It’s going to be great to wear less layers…I’m sick of all the laundry!," she added.