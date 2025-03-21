Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes' new dress is the classiest take on bodycon we ever saw
Katie Holmes wears a tan suede jacket as she attends the "Our Town" photo call at Algonquin Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. © Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Suri Cruise's mother looked lovely in a patterned dress by Tory Burch

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Katie Holmes looked fabulous on Thursday evening, as she attended a fashion party, wearing a very chic, body conscious dress.

The former wife of Tom Cruise headed to a bash in celebration of Printemps, a French luxury retail destination. 

Katie will appear in the new season of Poker Face with Natasha Lyonne© GC Images
Katie wowed in a bodycon dress with a draped neckline

The event was to celebrate the brand's grand opening of its first New York location, and the guest list was pretty fabulous indeed.

Leading the pack was the former Dawson's Creek actress, who donned a bold patterned number by luxury high-end brand Tory Burch.

She paired the brown outfit with a peach-toned handbag© WireImage

The sleek dress had a sculpting shape but was still lightly draped, making it a very wearable piece. It featured the brand's newest 'Bambi' print all over the fabric. The style is fresh off the the AW2025 runway. Styled by talented professional Brie Welch, Katie added tights, and slingback heels, also from Burch, and cemented the stylish ensemble with a Savette bag in blush pink.

Katie had a golden glow at the grand opening event© WireImage

Beauty-wise, Katie wore her trademark brunette tresses loose, in beachy waves, which feathered like a fan past her shoulders. She kept her makeup to a neutral palette with a nude lip and bronzed cheeks.

Parker Posey wearing a gold dress and a fur coat attends the grand opening of Printemps New York at One Wall Street on March 20, 2025 in New York City.© WireImage

The event was attend by a whole host of gliteratti, from Parker Posey to Meadow Walker. There was a performance from Noah Cyrus, as well as a live DJ set by Francesca Keller.

Katie at Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images

Kate is a bonafide fashionista, having just returned from Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, where she lit up the front row at Zimmerman, wearing this season's hottest shade, butter yellow.  Katie rocked a matching yellow coat and linen suit, an open tortoiseshell belt, as well as a brown bodysuit which pulled the whole look together.


Katie Holmes is seen on her way to the theatre in jeans and a Dune London bag on October 10, 2024 in New York City. © Getty

Katie can nail the casual look too. At the end of 2024, the mother-of-one was seen walking the streets of the Big Apple dressed down, wowing onlookers in a pair of baggy stonewash jeans, an on-trend oversized blazer, patent shoes, and the most fabulous woven terracotta bag by luxury British high street brand Dune London.

The bag is Dune London's XL version of their hugely popular 'Deliberate' woven shoulder bag. It's one of those bags that could easily fit your laptop in, as well as a change of clothes. The slouchy aesthetic is such a vibe.

