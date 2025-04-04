Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin shows off killer model stature with latest bold look

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter embodies all the qualities of a supermodel in the making – luscious golden curls, long, graceful legs, and a striking face that commands the camera with undeniable allure.

In her latest career move, Apple Martin graced the pages of Interview Magazine and showed off her supermodel stature. One of the photos from the shoot depicted the 20-year-old posing on a chair dressed in a long-sleeve white shirt and sleek black tie.

Apple flashed her long legs as they stretched out to the side in an elegant manner. The model teamed her sophisticated look with a pair of black pumps adorned with a criss-cross strap. Draped in Chanel, Burberry, and Thom Browne, Apple proved she is destined for high-fashion.

Gwyneth's daughter styled her glossy blonde tresses into messy beach waves while her makeup oozed soft glamor with a smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a rouge stained lip.

Another photograph showed the model lounging on a velvet blue sofa dressed in a frilly pink camisole set from Chloé. Apple showed off her stunning French manicure as she hugged the end of the sofa while gazing into the camera with a fierce pose.

© BACKGRID Apple is a model in the making

The shoot also included a close-up snap of Apple staring directly into the lens as she donned a white Miu Miu T-shirt and a pair of quirky Prada sunglasses adorned with an oversized black frame.

Apple was the spitting image of her mom in the final photo that was taken outside. The 20-year-old stared back at the camera while her blonde locks blew over her face in the wind. Apple donned a cream-toned fur jacket while her makeup was left natural with a radiant complexion.

Apple's style

In the interview, Apple discussed how she is still learning what her own sense of fashion style is. "I feel like my style hasn’t been fully actualized yet, but I’m slowly getting more into it. Day to day, I’m wearing Doc Martens – my red Oxfords, jeans, a white t-shirt, and a jacket— but then I have my fun and fabulous stuff. Honestly, the Interview shoot made me be like, oh my god, I need to start having more fun and not be scared," she shared.

© Instagram Gwyneth, Apple and Moses on holiday

Apple also revealed how she often delves into her mom's sprawling archive that is filled with the seams of some of the most coveted items in fashion history. "I’ll sneak into her closet and steal little things. My absolute favorite stuff is her old Calvin Klein from the ’90s. I have a lot of it and it’s the best thing in the world," she said.

"Going into her archive closet is just heaven on earth."