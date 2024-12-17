Apple Martin breaks her silence on 'mean girl' claims after Paris debutante ball controversy

Apple Martin has finally addressed the swirling rumors about her "mean girl" behavior during her high society debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris last month.

The 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been at the center of social media scrutiny after viral footage from the glamorous event painted her as the evening’s center of attention—for all the wrong reasons.

The nepo-baby—who looked stunning in her Valentino gown at the $1,000-a-night Hotel Shangri-La—was accused of stealing the spotlight and giving an apparent withering look to her date, Count Leo Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck. Now, Apple is tackling the criticism with a cheeky response.

In a light-hearted TikTok video filmed with two friends, Apple poked fun at the situation by lip-syncing a voiceover about her supposed "mean girl" antics.

While one friend mouths the line: "We are such a delight, we are two of the funniest girls," Apple stands behind her, flashing an exaggerated dirty look to the camera. The playful clip continues: "And I know us offline—there aren’t two more generous, charitable, kind…" leaving the rest to viewers’ imaginations.

The video also features Apple holding what appears to be a glass of white wine, though it’s unclear where the footage was filmed.

Given the U.S. drinking age is 21, social media had a field day speculating, although Apple, as a student at Vanderbilt University, is likely unbothered.

Apple’s TikTok came after widespread debate over her behavior at the prestigious ball. In footage shared by Paris Match, Apple was seen sashaying her way into another debutante’s photoshoot, posing dramatically with her hands on her hips and forcing the girl out of frame. The viral moment, which some viewers described as "giving Regina George” in reference to the Mean Girls antagonist, sparked a wave of online commentary.

"How obnoxious and entitled she is," one user wrote bluntly on TikTok. Another added, "Oh wow, why did Apple do that? Let the other girl have a moment." A third chimed in, saying: "Not a good behavior for such an event."

The video also captured Apple rolling her eyes at Count Leo, her date for the evening, which only added fuel to the fire. However, not everyone was quick to judge, with some defending Apple’s actions. "She was clearly joking," one fan commented. "They probably know each other well." Another added: "They’re acting their age—it’s not that deep!"

Apple has remained remarkably poised throughout the media frenzy. And while the internet debated her every move, her mother Gwyneth has always been a vocal champion of her daughter’s confidence and independence.

Speaking about Apple and her friends in a past interview, Gwyneth praised their "sense of entitlement" as a positive attribute, particularly in tackling gender inequalities. "They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of ‘entitlement’ that’s beautiful," she told People. "It’s not spoiled. [They] are here for what the boys are going to get too. I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."

Gwyneth, alongside ex-husband Chris, their 18-year-old son Moses, and her own mother, Blythe Danner, were all in attendance at Le Bal, cheering Apple on during her grand debut.

The elegant evening, attended by European aristocracy and A-list offspring alike, serves as both a dazzling celebration and a charity fundraiser for children’s health initiatives.

Apple’s Parisian appearance came amid growing interest in her emerging style and poised demeanor. Donning a custom Valentino gown for the occasion, the blonde beauty proved that she is a natural fit for the spotlight.

The event, often referred to as the pinnacle of debutante balls, invites a select group of young women based on their intelligence, family lineage, and elegance, all chosen by host Ophélie Renouard.