Apple Martin's living situation at college is so different from the norm
Apple Martin and her mom Gwyneth Paltrow take a cute selfie© Instagram

Goop creator Gwyneth and Coldplay singer Chris Martin share two children together

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin has shared a fresh glimpse inside her college life at Vanderbilt University where she's doing a major in law, history and society.

In a new chat with Interview magazine, The 20-year-old spoke candidly about some of the more 'tense' moments, as well as hanging out with friends. 

Of her living situation, the Goop founder's daughter revealed that she's currently staying in a "fun little apartment" in Nashville where the "vibes are great" and which allows her to "get out of bed and walk to class when it's pretty outside." 

Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of her and Chris Martin with their kids Apple and Moses© Instagram
Gwyneth and her ex-husband Chris share two children together

Apple also spoke about her passion for cooking and how her solo living situation affords her greater freedom in the kitchen. "Oh my god, this is my favorite part about living alone in an apartment, is that I get to cook all the time. I make phenomenal garlic bread. Out of this world," she said. 

Elsewhere in the interview, Gwyneth and Chris Martin's daughter spoke about how she navigates being in the public eye and how she's just trying to "do what feels right". 

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Apple has spoken out about she navigates being in the public eye

Opening up, she shared: "It's interesting because I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid.

"I remember I read Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state—I feel like I've grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes."

She continued: "So I was really discouraged from doing anything in the public eye. Also, I was like, 'I don't think we need another celebrity child in the world.' I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability. And I'm getting a lot better at being like, '[expletive] it.' I'm not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out."

Gwyneth Paltrow with daughter Apple Martin© Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow with her mini-me daughter Apple Martin

When asked whether she ever reads "upsetting" stuff about herself on the internet, Apple replied: "After the Chanel show, I did. Then I quickly realized why everybody has always said, 'Don't do it.” Because even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you. So, I've stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself and I know that if I see stuff that isn't true and that’s really upsetting to me, I'm going to be like, 'Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.'"

Moses Martin and Chris Martin© Instagram
Moses and Apple share a close bond with their father Chris

Emma actress Gwyneth has also spoken about Apple and Moses's unusual childhood and how, despite the pressures, they've both remained down-to-earth. Chatting to Vanity Fair in March this year, she said: "Look, they're the children of two super-famous people, and so they understand what comes with that.

"They've grown up in it. You would be surprised at how lovely and unassuming and down-to-earth they are."

Amicable split

Chris and Gwyneth shocked the world in 2014 when they announced their 'conscious uncoupling'.

The pair were married from 2003 and 2016, during which time they welcomed two children together. Gwyneth went on to find love with Brad Falchuk, while Chris has been in a long-term relationship with Dakota Johnson.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attend the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala benefiting J/P HRO presented by Giorgio Armani at Montage Beverly Hills on January 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization)© Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their separation in 2014

Reflecting on Chris' parenting style, Gwyneth previously told People: "He has a real sweetness, and so he brings that to the way that he parents them… he's sort of gone a lot, he's on the road a lot, but brings – it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."

