Apple Martin's living situation at college is so different from the norm

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin has shared a fresh glimpse inside her college life at Vanderbilt University where she's doing a major in law, history and society.

In a new chat with Interview magazine, The 20-year-old spoke candidly about some of the more 'tense' moments, as well as hanging out with friends.

Of her living situation, the Goop founder's daughter revealed that she's currently staying in a "fun little apartment" in Nashville where the "vibes are great" and which allows her to "get out of bed and walk to class when it's pretty outside."

Apple also spoke about her passion for cooking and how her solo living situation affords her greater freedom in the kitchen. "Oh my god, this is my favorite part about living alone in an apartment, is that I get to cook all the time. I make phenomenal garlic bread. Out of this world," she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gwyneth and Chris Martin's daughter spoke about how she navigates being in the public eye and how she's just trying to "do what feels right".

Opening up, she shared: "It's interesting because I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid.

"I remember I read Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state—I feel like I've grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes."

She continued: "So I was really discouraged from doing anything in the public eye. Also, I was like, 'I don't think we need another celebrity child in the world.' I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability. And I'm getting a lot better at being like, '[expletive] it.' I'm not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out."

When asked whether she ever reads "upsetting" stuff about herself on the internet, Apple replied: "After the Chanel show, I did. Then I quickly realized why everybody has always said, 'Don't do it.” Because even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you. So, I've stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself and I know that if I see stuff that isn't true and that’s really upsetting to me, I'm going to be like, 'Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.'"

Emma actress Gwyneth has also spoken about Apple and Moses's unusual childhood and how, despite the pressures, they've both remained down-to-earth. Chatting to Vanity Fair in March this year, she said: "Look, they're the children of two super-famous people, and so they understand what comes with that.

"They've grown up in it. You would be surprised at how lovely and unassuming and down-to-earth they are."

Amicable split

Chris and Gwyneth shocked the world in 2014 when they announced their 'conscious uncoupling'.

The pair were married from 2003 and 2016, during which time they welcomed two children together. Gwyneth went on to find love with Brad Falchuk, while Chris has been in a long-term relationship with Dakota Johnson.

Reflecting on Chris' parenting style, Gwyneth previously told People: "He has a real sweetness, and so he brings that to the way that he parents them… he's sort of gone a lot, he's on the road a lot, but brings – it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."