Victoria Beckham just gave Gwyneth Paltrow a fashion makeover - and we can’t believe it’s her

On Tuesday evening, the fabulous Victoria Beckham shared a picture of a shoot with Family Style, and in it, the super chic Gwyneth Paltrow was wearing an entire outfit by the wife of David Beckham's eponymous brand.

Gwyneth wore the 'Satin Waistband Trouser In Ivory', which cost £590, and the 'High Leg Bodysuit In White', which retails for £150. The stunning set looked fabulous on the mother-of-two and with her blonde hair tossed back and glowing makeup, we nearly didn't recognise her!

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a Victoria Beckham outfit for Family Style

The Hollywood actress's style is pretty classic most of the time, so this daring ensemble with the cut-out inserts at the hip was quite the change for the Shakespeare in Love actress.

We love this Victoria Beckham outfit Gwyneth wore

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper actually wore the same bodysuit earlier this month on a trip to Ireland.

© Instagram Victoria wore the same top in Dublin earlier this month

The fashionista wowed onlookers, sporting her trademark black suit, but underneath was the cut-out, contrasting white body suit that showed a hint of hip flesh.

VB and the Oscar winner are great pals and the former Spice Girl even featured on an episode of the Goop Podcast last year.

The pair had a fabulous chat, and Victoria even made comments on the much-speculated Spice Girl reunion. She revealed: "Often people say, 'Are you going to go back on tour?' I am not going to go back on tour, on the record. But I loved that time, and I'm so thankful, I love the girls and I'm so appreciative of the fans."

© Getty Images Gwyneth and Victoria have a great relationship

When Gwyneth asked Victoria what her favourite Spice Girls song is, VB said there is one that has a particularly special place in her and David's hearts.

She mused: "I like 'Say You'll Be There' I don't know if it's the song or the catsuit I love. That was the video that my husband was watching when he said: 'I'm gonna marry the one in the PVC catsuit.' It has really lovely memories, that song. There were so many great songs, I really am so thankful. Fans couldn't have been more obsessed when they saw the group singing."