Gwyneth Paltrow is a siren in thigh-high corset as she reveals secret Valentine's tradition with husband

Gwyneth Paltrow kicked off Valentine's Day in the hottest way possible, flaunting a stunning golden corset ensemble paired with strappy, killer heels.

Photographed by Norman Jean Roy, the Shakespeare in Love actress graced Vanity Fair's Power & Glamour issue in the sultry look. Styled by Deborah Afshani, Gwyneth donned a golden thigh-high corset that featured a strapless neckline with striking mesh accents on the bodice. The show-stopping number was paired with chunky heels and a pair of golden bracelet cuffs.

Recommended video You may also like Gwyneth Paltrow's family life: all you need to know The Goop founder is a mom to two kids and co-parents with ex-husband Chris Martin.

The 52-year-old oozed glamor as her luscious blond locks were slicked back in a wet look courtesy of Lorenzo Martin while her makeup was left radiant by Georgie Eisdell with a pinch of blush and glossy lip.

The Iron Man star was the spitting image of Wonder Woman as she stood tall in a wide stance with her hands resting on her waist. The shoot took place in an office with the actress standing between two red LED lights to the side of a bookshelf.

Gwyneth shared the shoot on her Instagram and captioned the post: "Honored to be included in @vanityfair’s Power & Glamour issue—and profoundly grateful for the privilege of pursuing two careers I love, allowing my life to feel full of learning and expansiveness."

© Getty Images The couple married in 2018

The post came after Gwyneth revealed her secret Valentine's Day plans with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The Oscar-winning actress divulged in her Goop newsletter about the couple's annual tradition. She penned: "Brad and I have an annual Valentine's tradition, which is that we invite some of our favorite couples over and the men make Jessica Seinfeld's Chicken Parmesan."

Gwyneth labeled the romantic day a calendar highlight as she is able to refrain from the chef duties unlike on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The couple began dating in 2014 despite meeting a few years earlier on the set of Glee. At the time, the pair were still married to their exes: Gwyneth to Coldplay star Chris Martin and Brad to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

© Getty Images Gwyneth revealed her Valentine's Day plans with Brad Falcuk

The pair then confirmed they were officially together in 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.'s birthday party.

In 2018, they shared a statement over engagement rumors: "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

Gwyneth and Brad tied the knot in September 2018 with an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons. The Goop founder was a vision in Valentino couture while her husband donned a custom Tom Ford suit.