Kate Hudson shows off killer physique in micro-mini swimsuit

Kate Hudson soaked up the rays on Thursday in a show-stopping swimsuit that contoured every inch of her toned physique.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share a sultry snap of her sunbathing. The picture captured Kate relaxing on a cream-colored outdoor sofa, adorned with chic textiles. The Running Point actress looked sensational in a white, micro-mini swimsuit that featured a daring side boob cut-out, a backless design, and a plunging neckline.

© Instagram Kate looked incredible in a white swimsuit

Kate gazed up at the sun while protecting her eyes with a stylish pair of orange sunglasses. The star held a crochet sun hat over her head while she flaunted her glowing bronze complexion.

Goldie Hawn's daughter captioned the post: "Spring and Side boob. Two things I love to get behind (Searching for best pure and natural, without white cast, sunscreen. Any suggestions?)."

Oliver Hudson left a hilarious comment as he penned: "Tone it down Hudson! There are children here. Once again inappropriate."

© Instagram Kate wowed in a red bikini

The star is no stranger to a fiery bikini snap as she enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway to Glyfada, Athens last month. Kate posted a holiday roundup on Instagram, with one picture showcasing her red hot bikini. The bold number was teamed with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a stack of silver bracelets.

Kate's fitness routine

In August last year, Kate revealed the secret behind her killer physique as she shared her workout routine with People. "I need to be moving to feel good.

"Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

Kate doesn't only work out to see the physical results – the actress believes in the mental benefits. "I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind.

© Instagram Kate has a pilates perfect physique

"It’s not just about trying to look good physically, it’s important to get oxygen to my brain and feel like my blood is really circulating. I love skiing, walking, hiking and especially riding my bike. It makes me feel like a kid again!."

However, Kate isn't a fan of dieting as she believes "it puts so much pressure on people to lose weight quickly".

"Getting healthy is not a two-week process, it’s a change of life-style," she said.

Kate's personal trainer

The actress follows a strict regime set by her personal trainer Brian Nguyen that now includes strength training. "One day, I tuned in and I was like ... I don’t feel strong, I feel long and I love my Pilates but as I get older... am I doing enough (strength) exercises?," she told Today.