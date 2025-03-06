Accessorize like an A-lister with this jewelry edit by Kate Hudson’s stylist

If you’ve ever admired Kate Hudson’s glamorous red carpet looks, chances are Sophie Lopez had a hand in curating them.

The Colombian-born fashion stylist is behind the signature style of Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Ella Purnell, Ashley Madekwe and many more.

Lopez's career began at British GQ where she focused on menswear, styling the famed celebrity Men of The Year covers, and she then progressed to work in womenswear, becoming a personal stylist for the likes of Jessica Alba, Zoe Saldana, Sofia Vergara and Shakira, and now Kate, who she counts as a loyal client.

© Instagram Sophie Lopez is Kate Hudson's trusted stylist

Sophie Lopez's work continues to inspire on the red carpet and beyond, with her colorful and ever-chic take on contemporary fashion trends.

And now the Super Stylist has now brought her expertise to a curated collection with Ritani, the brand known for its timeless high-quality engagement rings and fine jewelry.

Founded in 1999, Ritani is renowned for combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, offering a wide selection of diamonds, engagement rings, wedding bands, and other fine jewelry at more accessible price points.

With pieces in silver and gold, The Sophie Lopez Edit showcases a collection of earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings that Lopez describes as “beautiful but practical… durable and versatile”.

"The edit is a selection of my favorite pieces... a collection that you can wear from the office, to dinner, to a cocktail event. The pieces are striking but super wearable. Classic hoops reimagined, simple bracelets, necklaces and rings in yellow gold, silver and white gold. Modern and chic, easy to stack and mixed metals." Sophie Lopez

Whether you’re searching for a classic solitaire ring, an effortlessly chic layering necklace, or a pair of chunky gold hoops, the selection has the Hollywood seal of approval, and offers something for everyone, with items from $75.

© Ritani Sophie modelling pieces from her edit

“Although we don’t expect a full retreat from yellow gold, silver is having a well-deserved moment.” Ritani COO Ria Papasifakis

As silver jewelry is trending, we've handpicked our favorite items from the range to inspire some self-gifting...

Shop the The Sophie Lopez Edit for Ritani

1/ 8 Sterling Silver Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings Editor's Note With a unique teardrop shape, these sterling silver earrings are perfect for gifting or as a treat for yourself, adding a modern edge to any look.

$96.00 at Ritani 2/ 8 Sterling Silver 8.9mm Long Link Paperclip Bracelet Editor's Note Elevate your look with this paperclip-inspired bracelet on a 8.9mm chain. Wear alone or stack with single strand bracelets for a maximalist take. $288.00 at Ritani 3/ 8 14kt White Gold 15mm Small Double Hoop Earrings Editor's Note With a double hoop design, these earrings are an update on an everyday classic. In 14K white gold, they'll mix effortlessly with your work or weekend wardrobe.

$755.00 at Ritani 4/ 8 Sterling Silver Curb Chain Ring Editor's Note Adding edge to your outfit, this Concave Open Curb ring comes in 14K gold and three sizes. Wear alone or make a statement and stack with smaller models also in silver. $144.00 at Ritani 5/ 8 Sterling Silver Teardrop Pendant Forzentina Necklace Editor's Note Securing with a pear-shaped lobster clasp, pair this necklace with the matching teardrop shaped earrings for an elegant look.

$99.00 at Ritani 6/ 8 Sterling Silver 14mm Sterling Silver Tubogas Bracelet Editor's Note This smart 14mm sterling silver bracelet combines durability with style and features a secure box clasp. Wear with black, navy or cream knitwear for a timeless look.

$396.00 at Ritani 7/ 8 Sterling Silver Fluted Shrimp Dome Ring Editor's Note Available in two sizes, this Shrimp Dome ring features a fluted texture and is crafted from shining sterling silver for the luxe touch. $195.00 at Ritani 8/ 8 Sterling Silver Oval Hoop Earrings Editor's Note A chic choice for everyday wear or special occasions, these oval hoops will become one of your most worn styles. $441.00 at Ritani

