I recreated Kate Hudson’s iconic yellow dress for my summer holiday

Over 20 years ago, Kate Hudson left audiences in awe with an elegant twirl, showcasing her backless butter-yellow gown in Donald Petrie’s How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Two decades later, the scene remains just as effortlessly chic as it was in the early 2000s.

From the moment I first watched the hit rom-com, I knew I had to recreate that iconic look someday – and the opportunity finally came during my summer vacation to Morocco last August when I found the ultimate dupe.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Kate plays the savvy 'How To' columnist Anide Anderson, who is assigned the task of writing a piece on how to get dumped in 10 days by her eccentric editor at Composure Magazine. New York heartthrob, Benjamin Barry, played by Matthew McConaughey, catches her eye, and the pair engage in a steamy love affair filtered with the indulgent clichés of every good rom-com. However, Benjamin also has an ulterior motive – he must convince the writer to fall in love with him in 10 days to win a diamond contract with jeweller DeLauer.

While the film is filled with a delightful mix of comedic mishaps, Andie’s blonde bombshell persona, and Barry’s bad-boy allure, its legacy is forever synonymous with the columnist’s dazzling custom Carolina Herrera ball gown.

© Alamy Stock Photo The gown featured a backless design

Kate graced the screen in a slew of high-fashion numbers – Saint Laurent, Prada, and Marc Jacobs, to name a few. During the film's climax, when Benjamin invites Andie to accompany him to a work gala, the writer rocks up in a scene-stealing silky maxi-dress. The golden-hued number featured delicate straps and a plunging neckline. As Benjamin clutched his chest in awe, Andie gave a subtle turn, revealing the garment's stunning backless design, adorned with a criss-cross detail.

Last summer, I scoured clothing websites in search of a similar iteration that possessed all the allure of the butter yellow silk slip dress. I happened upon Meshki's 'Nadia Maxi Satin Dress With Back Cowl' in a stunning lemon shade and instantly knew it was the one.

Similarly to Kate's, this dress exuded a timeless elegance through boasting a V neckline and plunging cowl back. The gown was crafted from a luxe satin fabric that provided a silky smooth look tinged with a subtle sheen.

© mariasarabi I found a dupe for Kate's iconic dress

The golden-hued number provided me with the perfect outfit for an al-fresco dinner overlooking the melting sunset in the city of Marrakech.

The original look, which now lies in the Costume Designer Hall of Fame, was paired with a gleaming Isadora yellow diamond encrusted on a bejewelled Harry Winston necklace.

In a Vanity Fair oral history, the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days cast discussed how the dress had become a cult classic among fashion enthusiasts. "[Karen Patch, the costume designer] liked that color of the Isadora—the yellow diamond. So the color was very specific," said Kate.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey during the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood

"[Karen] worked with the Herrera team to create something that she felt was timeless, classic, and clean. I remember all of our fittings and making sure that the lines of the dress were clean and sharp, and the back was all very specific to Karen."

"I love that dress," she added. "I think that color just was one of those statement colors and was great on camera."