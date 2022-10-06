Mila Kunis wows in fiery red monochromatic jumpsuit you can't miss The star is preparing to premiere her new thriller

Mila Kunis is officially back to work and in the spotlight once more, and she is looking better than ever.

MORE: All we know about A-list couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship and marriage

The star has looked stunning in every single look she has worn for all of her recent events and red carpets, and her latest is no exception.

While doing press for her upcoming Netflix movie, The Luckiest Girl Alive, she looked show-stopping in a red hot monochromatic look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share emotional video as they raise astonishing sum for Ukraine

MORE: Mila Kunis wows in thigh-high boots and blazer dress – we're in awe

For the latest press round for the upcoming suspenseful drama, Mila opted for a lengthening jumpsuit in a perfect red shade.

The ensemble featured asymmetrical sleeves and wide-leg pants, which were cinched at her waist, creating an ultra figure-flattering effect on the actress. She topped the look off with even more fiery red, pairing it with red leather peep-toe heels.

She kept the attention on the red Et Ochs piece by wearing minimal jewelry, and with a perfectly glossy nude lip and her jet-black hair in a simple blow out. She was styled by stylist and costume designer duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The red was a fabulous choice for the star

Fans of hers raved about the look, taking to social media to write: "A complete beauty," and: "Gorgeous in Red Mila Kunis... Love," as well as: "Love this!!" plus another fan added: "This woman is everything," among a sea of red heart emojis galore.

MORE: Ashton Kutcher reveals the unexpected way he first told Mila Kunis he loved her

MORE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter Wyatt approaches exciting milestone - all we know

The movie Mila has been promoting, The Luckiest Girl Alive, was initially released on 30 September, though it will be available on Netflix on Friday, 7 October, and it is based on a novel by Jessica Knoll of the same name.

Mila opted for a flirty mini for the film's premiere

The plot reads: "A writer's perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history and question the choices she made as a teenager."

The mom-of-two's production company, Orchard Farm Productions, is backing the film, which also stars Chiara Aurelia, Finn Wittrock, Jennifer Beals, Justine Lupe and Connie Britton.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.