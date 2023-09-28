Demi Moore's 'next husband' is a lucky man as star's daughter shares revealing photo

The Ghost actress has been married three times and shares her three children with ex Bruce Willis

Demi Moore has the seal of approval from her daughter, Tallulah, who paid tribute to her striking mom on Tuesday with a telling Instagram message.

The Indecent Proposal actress, 60, was celebrated by her youngest child who was bowled away by her beauty at a recent event.

Adding a photo of Demi at the Saint Laurent Fashion Show in Paris wearing a sheer gown and a pair of oversized sunglasses, Tallulah, 29, alluded to her mom's relationship status when she wrote: "Your next husband is so lucky omfg."

Fans commented: "An entire generation have been in love since Ghost," and, "first and forever crush," while others remarked: "Always loved her," and "timeless beauty".

Tallulah also responded to one of her social media followers who simply commented, "CAPTION," by writing: "I've never been ready for this, and yet prepared my whole life for it."

Demi has been married three times before. Her first husband was Freddy Moore, a musician who she married in 1980 when she was 18 years old.

Their marriage lasted until 1985.Her second husband was Die Hard actor Bruce Willis, who Demi married two years after the demise of her first nuptials.

They became one of Hollywood's most famous couples during the late 1980s and 1990s. Demi and Bruce share three daughters together: Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah.

© Getty Images Tallulah sang her mom's graces

However, they divorced in 2000.Demi went on to marry That 70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher, 45, in 2005 and their relationship received significant media attention due to their 15-year age difference.

However, they announced their separation in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2013.He went on to marry Mila Kunis and have two children with her.

© Getty Demi shares three children with her ex-husband Bruce Willis who is married to Emma Heming

Bruce also moved on with his model wife, Emma Heming, who he shares two daughters with.

Most recently, Demi was linked to Swiss chef Daniel Humm but their short-lived, less than a year-long relationship reportedly fizzled out at the end of 2022.

© Getty She split from chef Daniel Humm last year

While she's not currently believed to be dating anyone, she's remained close with her ex-husband, Bruce, and his family too.

The blended family are navigating Bruce's difficult dementia and aphasia diagnosis together and most recently, Emma gave an update on her husband's condition.

© Getty Images Demi was also married to Ashton Kutcher

She appeared on Today to raise awareness for Bruce's uncommon form of dementia, frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Emma fought back tears as she detailed how she and her girls, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, eight, are caring for him. "Dementia is hard," she confessed. "It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

© Getty Images Bruce is being cared for by his wife Emma Heming

Emma then shared a clip of the interview on social media, and Tallulah and Scout were two of the first to show their support for their stepmom. "I’m tearing up right now thinking about how much I love you and how brave you are," wrote Scout, as Tallulah added: "I love you so much."