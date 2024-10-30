I’m a bit obsessed with Mila Kunis’ phone case & it comes in 8 different colours

I need to get something off my chest - I’m slightly obsessed with phone cases. I’m not just talking about the standard see-through plastic variety, it’s the ones with straps and added extras that really float my boat.

So when I noticed Mila Kunis’ fancy new phone case ticked all those boxes, I had to investigate. The actress has been snapped out and about with the Hailey Crossbody Phone Case in Greige / Silver by luxury US phone case brand Bandolier. And yes, greige, is a combination of grey and beige - though to me, beige would have been a perfectly sufficient description…

Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case © Bandolier £110 / $108 AT BANDOLIER



Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case - the details

The Hailey case features an adjustable and removable 46-56 inch crossbody strap with vacuum-plated hardware. What’s that? It means the metallic parts of the bag have been coated with an extra durable layer of metal which has been vaporised in a vacuum chamber - so you can expect them to be extra durable, super shiny and very resistant to corrosion.

There’s also a compact back pocket card holder with a snap closure that fits up to five cards, and a raised camera ring to protect the camera lenses.

It’s available for iPhone models 11 to the new 16 Pro Max in eight different colourways, including a vibrant read and a classic black - which you can also shop on Amazon.

Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case in black © Bandolier £102.85 AT AMAZON

$108 AT AMAZON



What are shoppers saying about the case?

Mila isn’t the only one to love the case. Verified shoppers have given it an average of 4.5 stars out of 5, based on 3369 reviews.

“I don’t even bother carrying a purse anymore, just my Bandolier,” says one happy customer - and several shoppers agree.

“It is great to wear the phone while in busy public places to stop it getting stolen. It also looks good with every outfit,” says another.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Mila was spotted with the phone case in LA

Several shoppers dub it “the perfect gift”. One customer says: “Gifted the Hailey set to my fiancée and she loved it! It is her first Bandolier product and she is a fan of the quality of leather and just how overall cute the set is. She’s also gotten multiple compliments over social media.”

Are there any negative reviews? I had to dig deep to find any complaints at all. A few shoppers said the strap was too stiff, and there was one taller customer (5ft 11”) who said the strap wasn’t long enough for her. So bear that in mind before adding to basket.