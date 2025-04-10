Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough is a scene-stealer in sheer skirt during star-studded event
The Daisy Jones & The Six actress attended the H&M&LA Event 

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Riley Keough knows all about serving chic in a high fashion ensemble while gracing the red carpet. Elvis Presley's granddaughter rocked up to the H&M&LA Event at Ace Mission Studios, Los Angeles, in style on Wednesday evening. 

The 35-year-old oozed elegance in a neutral-toned ensemble that featured a long-sleeve ivory top and beige maxi-skirt at the event. The semi-sheer skirt was adorned with intricate silver embellishments and perfectly complemented the chocolate brown hue of her large leather clutch bag. 

Riley Keough at the H&M&LA Music Festival© Getty Images
Riley Keough at the H&M&LA Music Festival

Riley accessorized with a pair of brown open-toe thong sandals and a dainty necklace that exuded '90s minimalism. The actress left her brunette locks down in a straight, sleek style with a middle parting while her makeup was natural and radiant, enhanced by a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip. 

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter is no stranger to a fashionable soirée, with her appearance on Wednesday evening coming after she took the French capital by a sartorial storm last month.

Riley Keough at the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025 Show© Corbis via Getty Images
Riley looked stunning at the Chanel show

Riley attended Chanel's Fall/Winter 2025 Show at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in March. The star looked stunning in an ensemble carefully crafted by the French fashion house. The timeless look featured a white silk pleated skirt and a cropped black waistcoat embellished with the brand's iconic buttons. The garment was layered over a white silk blouse and teamed with a micro mini Chanel handbag and a pair of matching slingback heels.

This isn't the first time the actress has made an appearance at a Chanel show. During Paris Fashion Week in October last year, Riley emerged onto the runway in a midnight-colored cape while singing Prince’s "When Doves Cry".

Riley performing on the runway during the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 Show© Getty Images
Riley performed on the runway during the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 Show

The actress, who is the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is now a mom herself. Riley and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed their daughter, Tupelo Storm, in August 2022. Tupelo is named after the Mississippi city where Riley's maternal grandfather, Elvis Presley, was born.

Riley has opened up in the past about her mother's sudden death back in January 2023. In an interview on the Sibling Revelry podcast in January this year, she said: "A lot of my life and the last ten years feels very surreal, and I spend a lot of my time going 'What the [expletive] just happened?'"

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley seen at Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN - 11 June 2022© Getty Images
Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley

"From about 2016 until now, my life has been very bizarre, so [there's] a lot of trying to process what happened because we had this very normal, seemingly great life, and then everything sort of got turned upside down around 2016 and around when my mom's addiction started."

She continued: "So it's definitely — I'm still processing the difference in my whole childhood and early 20s into now, and there's been so much."

