Elvis Presley's rarely seen granddaughter Finley bears striking resemblance to him in new photos

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Finley Lockwood is destined to be a future fashion mogul as she stepped out in a chic ensemble during a shopping trip to Erewhon in Calabasis on Thursday.

The teenage daughter of Lisa Marie Presley looked so grown up and bore an uncanny resemblance to her famous grandfather. Finley, who was joined by her father Michael Lockwood, donned a white cable knit cardigan with a pair of wide leg jeans. The casual ensemble was layered over a lilac tank top and teamed with a cozy pair of Ugg boots.

The granddaughter of Priscilla Presley styled luscious blonde locks down with a sleek straight look and middle parting. Finley opted for a natural and radiant complexion enhanced by a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip.

The teenager’s striking features were a perfect reflection of the late Jailhouse Rock star. Elvis, who tragically passed away back in 1977 following a heart attack, shared one daughter, Lisa Marie, with his wife Priscilla.

© IXOLA / BACKGRID Finley Lockwood is the spitting image of her grandfather

Lisa, who suffered a possible cardiac arrest that resulted in her death in January 2023, was a mother to four children. The singer welcomed her daughter Riley and son Benjamin with her ex-husband Danny Keough. The couple tied the knot in 1988 before they split in 1994.

Elvis' daughter re-married in 2006 and gave birth to twin daughters, Finley and Harper, with her former husband Michael. However, the pair divorced in 2016.

© Getty Images Elvis Presley and Priscilla

Despite sharing heartfelt photographs on social media to honor their late mom, Finley and her sister, Harper, have largely stayed away from the spotlight. In May last year, the teenager posted a tribute for Lisa Marie on Mother's Day.

Finley shared a throwback photo featuring her twin sister and their mom that depicted the three dressed in pink princess outfits and silver tiaras. She penned: "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever."

© Getty Images The family attended the Handprint Ceremony honoring the three generations

She added: "Even though we can't celebrate with you, I'm still so grateful for all our memories."

The twins share a close relationship with their older sister, Riley. The Daisy Jones & The Six actress ushered in Finley and Harper's milestone birthday with a heartwarming carousel of family photos.

© Instagram Photo shared by Riley Keough on Instagram October 2024 featuring her younger twin sisters Harper and Finley

The first image depicted the twins adopting playful poses while dressed in oversized sunglasses and quirky hats. The post also featured a mirror selfie that saw all three siblings exuding glamor while posing alongside each other.

Riley penned: "You are the most special girls in the whole wide world. I am so lucky to be your big sissy."