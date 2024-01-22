Riley Keough braves the cold in Chanel after sweet reunion with grandmother Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough is just one of loads of celebrities who braced for the Utah cold as they descended upon ParkCity for the Sundance Film Festival.

The largest independent film festival in the United States, this year's run goes from January 19 to 29, and has so far seen attendance from the likes of Glen Powell, Alivia Silverstone, Dylan O'Brian, Lucy Liu, Chrissy Tiegen, Zack Galifianakis, Saoirse Ronan, Kristen Stewart, among others.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress is in town celebrating her latest film Sasquatch Sunset, which also stars Jesse Eisenberg. Per IMDb, the plot reads: "A year in the life of a unique family. It captures the daily life of the Sasquatch with a level of detail and rigor that is simply unforgettable."

While at Sundance, Riley posed for photos at the annual IMDb Studio at Acura House of Energy, and was presented with the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award.

She looked chic as ever in Chanel blue jeans and a tweed blazer from the legacy brand, which she has been repping throughout her several awards season appearances.

Besides many Chanel looks, Riley has also been favoring jet black hair as opposed to her usual red, not unlike that of her late grandfather's Elvis Presley.

© Getty Images for IMDb Riley at the IMDb Studio at Acura House of Energy

She recently publicly reunited with her grandmother Priscilla Presley at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, for which she was nominated for her role in Daisy Jones & the Six.

After their night out, Priscilla took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with a tribute to her granddaughter, sharing a photo of the two on the red carpet and writing: "I loved being with my beautiful granddaughter at the Emmys last night. What a talented young woman," and declared: "I know Elvis would have been very proud!"

© Getty The actress with co-star Jesse at the premiere of their new film

Their attendance at the awards show in Los Angeles came just days after the first year anniversary of Lisa Marie Presley's death, who died on January 12, 2023, after suffering from a cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction from a previous gastric bypass surgery.

Riley also recently announced her plans to carry on her mother's legacy by helping complete and publish her memoir, which is yet to be titled but slated to release through Random House in October.

© Getty Riley and Priscilla publicly reunited at the Emmys

In a statement announcing the news, she said: "Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis' daughter," adding: "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one."

"I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest," she continued, concluding with: "In doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

