Demi Moore showcases incredibly slender frame after revealing she 'tortured' her body

Demi Moore turned heads and captivated photographers as she graced the prestigious Time 100 gala, showcasing her incredibly slender frame in an elegant and exquisitely tailored gown.

At 62, the actress radiated timeless beauty, effortlessly stealing the spotlight at one of the most glamorous evenings on the Hollywood calendar.

Stepping onto the red carpet, Demi exuded sophisticated charm in a flowing cream-coloured gown featuring a delicate halter neckline that gracefully highlighted her statuesque figure.

© Getty Images Demi Moore attends the 2025 Time100 Gala

The ethereal dress, designed to perfection, cascaded to the floor in soft pleats, subtly accentuating her slender physique and delicate waistline.

Demi paired the gown with a chic, matching blazer draped effortlessly over her shoulders, adding a modern twist to her classic Hollywood look.

© Getty Images Demi looked so slender

The Ghost star accessorised her ensemble with sparkling chandelier earrings, catching the glow of countless camera flashes and framing her radiant smile.

Her glossy raven hair fell sleekly down her back, perfectly complementing the softness of her elegant attire. Demi’s makeup was flawlessly natural, with subtle touches that emphasised her famously striking features.

Demi on her body

As she posed confidently for the cameras, it was clear Demi felt at ease in her skin, an empowering statement after years of openly struggling with her body image and relationship with food.

The actress, who recently graced the cover of People’s World’s Most Beautiful issue, candidly shared how she previously "tortured" her body through extreme diet and exercise routines for her blockbuster roles.

Demi Moore in the 1996 film Striptease

Reflecting on her journey, Demi revealed to the outlet: "I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up, I was really just punishing myself."

After wrapping her physically demanding role in 1997's G.I. Jane, Demi reached a turning point, a profound moment she describes as "just asking to be my natural size because I didn't know what it was anymore."

Demi on her pregnancies

The mother of three daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis—acknowledged the toll that years of intense training, diets, and the pressures of fame had taken on her body and self-esteem.

"I had three pregnancies. I had done all of this diet and exercise and controlled and changed it. And I didn't know. So I just let go," she openly explained. Demi described this transformation as her "moment of surrender," a pivotal shift towards acceptance and kindness toward herself. She noted that it was about "stopping trying to control my food and really understanding what it meant to be in acceptance of my body as it is, even though it's not the body I wanted."

© Getty Images Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

Today, Demi proudly shares that she's around 40 pounds lighter than during her G.I. Jane days, but more importantly, she's developed a healthier, gentler relationship with her body. "I trust my body when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it's thirsty. I listen to my body and I have a lot less fear," Demi shared sincerely.

"When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me," she continued candidly. "And so I then just tried to control it. And now I don't operate from that place. It's a much more aligned relationship."