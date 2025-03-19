Rumer Willis turns heads at daughter’s playdate with daring outfit

Rumer Willis effortlessly elevated mom chic to new heights, sporting a chic ensemble while enjoying a playdate with her daughter Louetta in Los Angeles on Monday.

Demi Moore's eldest child donned a bronze metallic jumpsuit that featured a stylish halter neckline. The plunging garment was layered beneath a tailored black blazer and teamed with pointed-toe heels accented with metals studs.

Rumer styled her luscious blonde tresses into soft waves with a side parting while her makeup was left radiant with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a natural lip.

The actress carried her daughter in her arms as she headed out for the fun-filled day. Louetta looked adorable in a baby pink dress adorned with frills and a large, lace-up bow detail. Rumer's only child was barefoot while her long blonde locks were styled into a sweet side parting.

© Getty Images Rumer Willis looked sensational in a metallic number

Bruce Willis' daughter and her ex-partner Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their daughter in April 2023 with a natural home birth. However, the couple, who had been dating since 2022, parted ways in August 2024.

Rumer revealed the details of her natural birth and described it as a "feral" experience in which she broke her own water.

"I was just saying, 'You know ... I don’t know if I can do this. And this is the birth that I want. I want to do it at home. But I just don’t know if I can do it. It was really a kind of ... psycho spiritual experience," she said.

© Getty Images Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis at the Los Angeles premiere of The Substance

"I let go, I actually let myself surrender to ... what was happening. And my body ... just downloaded what to do."

The mother-of-one has previously opened up about the challenges of motherhood. In December 2024, the star took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself breastfeeding her little bundle of joy.

Rumer captioned the post: "Watching your kid go through sickness is one of the hardest things I have ever had to witness and hold space for as a mother."

© @rumerwillis Instagram Rumer shared her difficult times with daughter Lou

At the beginning of the year, Demi's daughter bid farewell to her Los Angeles home. The House Bunny actress shared a video of her abode and penned: "After nearly 14 years, I'm finally saying goodbye to my house in LA.

"I've been ready for a new adventure and a new place for years, but for reasons only the universe knows, this house wasn't ready to be done with me. Twice, I packed it up with full intention to leave, and twice, I found myself staying."

© Instagram Still from a video shared by Rumer Willis on Instagram featuring her daughter Louetta from a trip to Fiji with her sister Tallulah Willis

"This house and I have been through it all," she added.

"I tore it down to the studs and rebuilt it with my first boyfriend. I've lived many different lives within these walls, tried on every version of myself (and every hair color imaginable), rearranged furniture more times than I can count, and even redesigned the kitchen before Lou was born."