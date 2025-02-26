Demi Moore’s daughter recreates mom’s infamous look as she steps into the spotlight

When your mom is Demi Moore, the possibilities for style inspiration are virtually limitless. That’s exactly why Scout LaRue Willis decided to channel her mother on Monday evening in a breathtaking ethereal gown.

The 33-year-old looked sensational in an ivory off-the-shoulder gown grafted from glossy silk gazar as she performed a number at The Beverly Hills Hotel for Cure Addiction Now's Inaugural Fundraising Gala.

The elegant garment featured a cowl neckline and spaghetti straps while the straight silhouette draped gracefully to the floor. Bruce Willis' daughter accessorized her minimalist look with an intricate gold necklace and a pair of pearl drop earrings.

© Getty Images Scout Willis looked stunning in the silk number

Scout styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves with a middle parting framed by curtain bangs. The singer's radiant complexion was left natural with a pinch of blush, a smokey brown eye, and a glossy lip.

The celestial look echoed Demi's iconic white Loewe gown that she graced the AmfAR Cannes Gala in last year. The Greek goddess-inspired look boasted a plunging neckline adorned with a cowl bodice. The straps were embellished with intricate silver sequins that also ran down the front of the dress. Demi's jaw-dropping gown featured a daring thigh-high slit and a mini train for an added touch of drama.

© Getty Images Demi wore Loewe

Styled by Brad Goreski, the Substance star frosted herself with Chopard diamond jewelry and teamed the dazzling look with Aquazzura heels. Demi slicked back her luscious raven locks into an elegant updo while her makeup oozed soft glamor with a bronze shimmery eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude-stained lip.

Scout was joined on stage by a backup guitarist and a cellist to celebrate Cure Addiction Now. The charity offers supportive treatment for those living with addiction.

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Demi Moore at the 97th Oscars nominees dinner

Demi was also spotted donning an ethereal number this week as she stunned at the Oscar nominees dinner party at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The actress donned a sleek white suit ensemble that featured an oversized, waist-cinching blazer adorned with padded shoulders and a silver single button as well as streamlined slouchy tailored trousers.

The star's glossy tresses were swept to the side over one shoulder and styled into soft waves. A dainty pair of drop earrings peeked through beneath while Demi's glowing complexion was enhanced by a bronzed cheek and a glossy lip.

© Getty Images Demi Moore in Bottega Veneta

Demi's appearance comes after she took home a SAG Award for Best Actress last week. The star looked incredible in a leather number courtesy of Bottega Veneta for the star-studded event. The sultry look boasted a custom strapless leather black corset layered with a tiered pleated skirt.