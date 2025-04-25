Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' lookalike family member steals the show at star-studded gala - see the moment

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for turning heads at every event they attend, and the recent Time100 gala in New York City was no exception.

However, this time, it wasn't just the glamorous Hollywood couple that captured everyone's attention, an unexpected family member stole the spotlight.

Arriving at the gala, Blake, 37, dazzled in a stunning fuchsia Zuhair Murad off-the-shoulder gown, effortlessly showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

Complementing her striking outfit were dazzling emerald earrings, sparkling cuffs, and jade rings by Lorraine Schwartz, all adding a sophisticated touch to her already glamorous appearance.

Blake completed her look with her trademark wavy blonde hair styled elegantly in soft, old Hollywood waves, paired perfectly with subtle, peach-toned makeup.

Ryan, 48, stood proudly by Blake’s side, looking suave in a classic black suit and bow tie. Yet, despite the couple’s undeniable charm and glamour, it was Blake’s lookalike mother, Elaine Lively, who unexpectedly captured everyone's hearts as she joined the couple as they posed on the red carpet.

© Getty Images (L-R) Blake Lively, Elaine Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2025 Time100 Gala

Elaine looked radiant in a sparkling gown, effortlessly engaging with everyone around her and stealing the show from her daughter and son-in-law.

© Getty Images Blake's mom Elaine steals the show!

Blake's appreciation

The gala celebrated Blake’s recognition as one of Time’s “Most Influential People in the World” for 2025—a well-deserved acknowledgment for her impactful contributions, especially her significant support of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Ahead of the gala, Blake expressed genuine excitement about the recognition on Instagram, writing: "It’s an honour to be acknowledged on the @time100 list for 2025." Blake also shared her appreciation for the writer of her Time profile, civil rights advocate Sherrilyn Ifill, saying, "To be written about by the great @sherrilynifill is not something I take lightly. My 10-year-old self is pretty blown away right now."

© Getty Images for TIME Elaine and Blake look so alike!

Her heartfelt message sparked supportive responses from colleagues and friends, including director Paul Feig, who warmly commented: "This is the Blake I know too. Love you, my friend."

The star-studded evening, also attended by Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Nikki Glaser, was filled with influential figures celebrating achievements in various fields, from entertainment to activism.

© Variety via Getty Images Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Elaine Lively head to dinner

Ryan Reynolds participated actively in the wider events, speaking at the Time100 Summit alongside Meghan Markle, further highlighting the couple’s extensive impact beyond their Hollywood careers.