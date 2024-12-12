Princess Andre rocks mocha maxi dress and glossy blonde waves for star-studded outing

Princess Andre looked flawless on Tuesday as she attended the UK premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in Leicester Square, London.

Dressed to impress, the stylish teen donned a mocha-hued knitted maxi dress which she paired with some coordinating trainers and a cosy, cream faux fur coat. Princess, 17, rounded off her look with a spangled collection of glittering jewels.

© Getty Images The influencer wrapped up warm in a cream faux fur coat

While the influencer typically styles her Rapunzel tresses in spiralling curls, Princess switched things up this week, opting for an sleek style with soft waves. As for makeup, the youngster highlighted her features with a palette of warm makeup, including a slick of glossy mauve lipstick.

The premiere was a star-studded event with the likes of Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson and Strictly stars Lauren Oakley and JB Gill also in attendance.

© Getty Images The star embraced the mocha colour trend

Elsewhere members of the cast such as Mads Mikkelsen, Tiffany Boone, Seth Rogan and Anika Noni Rose lit up the red in their finery. Tiffany, who voices Sarabi in the film, made a bold statement in a cobalt blue maxi dress adorned with intricate embroidery details.

She spruced up her look with a pair of glittering silver earrings and wore her raven locks in a 90s-inspired updo with face-framing pieces.

Princess' outing comes after she enjoyed a glam evening with her dad Peter, her stepmother Emily and her brother, Junior. The quartet attended The Arora Ball in London which is organised each year to help raise funds for a number of charities.

© Shutterstock The Andre clan enjoyed a glam night out

For the special outing, Princess looked regal dressed in a forest green satin maxi dress complete with ruched detailing and strappy sleeves. She slipped on a pair of silver heels and accessorised with layered necklaces.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker looked dapper in head-to-toe black, while NHS doctor Emily turned heads in a vampy strapless maxi dress with intricate sequin embroidery. She wore her caramel tresses in tumbling waves and accessorised with a glittering necklace and matching drop earrings.

Princess shares a close bond with Emily and has previously spoken about their relationship. In a recent interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, the influencer gushed about Peter's second wife, describing her as the "perfect stepmum".

"I love all my siblings the same," she admitted, before adding: "And Emily has been in my life since I was three, so it's like she's always been there. She's the perfect stepmum. I couldn't have asked for better."

© Instagram Peter and Emily with their two children and Princess and Junior from Peter's first marriage

Reflecting on life with her mother Katie Price, Princess added: "I guess my mum's side is more chaotic . . . In a good way."

Loved-up couple Peter and Emily tied the knot in 2015. Together they share daughters Amelia and Arabella and son, Theo. Peter shares his eldest two children – Princess and Junior – with his ex, Katie Price. The former couple wed in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity, but later divorced in 2009.