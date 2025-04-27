Amanda Holden is a bronzed goddess in daring cut-out mini dress

Presenter Amanda Holden resembled a shimmering siren on Saturday evening as she glammed up for Britain's Got Talent's first semi-final.

For the special occasion, the judge, 54, rocked a sparkling silver laser-cut dress from Annie's Ibiza, complete with a high neck silhouette and a striking Baroque-inspired pattern embellished with crystals and intricate beading.

According to the brand's website, the 'Ornella' dress "echoes a glass chandelier" and "draws inspiration from the grandeur of Florence’s Renaissance era—where art, architecture, and opulence flourished."

Amanda ramped up the glamour with a pair of skyscraper Christian Louboutin heels, sculptural silver earrings and an elegant diamond bracelet.

She wore her honeyed locks in a super sleek high ponytail and accentuated her features with a bronzed beauty base, fluttery lashes and a slick of creamy nude lipstick.

© Instagram The presenter always looks flawless

"Starting with a sparkle," the mother-of-two wrote in her caption.

Fans and friends instantly flooded the comments section with sweet messages. In awe of Amanda's outfit, one wrote: "Goddess," while a second remarked: "Wow! Absolutely stunning," and a third chimed in: "Glowing as always," followed by two white heart emojis.

© Instagram The Britain's Got Talent judge is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion

The mother-of-two is unapologetic when it comes to her sartorial choices and public image. The refreshingly candid star previously told Women's Health magazine: "I hate it when there's an age put on fashion – the idea that you can't get your knees or your arms out if you're a certain age," Amanda told the publication.

"I don't think like that. I dress for myself and other women, and I really try to encourage self-confidence. You can often change how you feel by feeling good in what you're wearing – it's like armour, isn't it?"

© Instagram The TV star says she dresses for herself

Amanda finished by adding: "I wish I could say that I dress for comfort, but I definitely don't. I try and show off what I think are my best bits while I still can, so I'll often have a bit of leg or a bit of hip out."

Amanda's family life

Away from the spotlight, the TV star relishes spending quality time with her record producer husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie. The family of four live in a stunning Surrey home complete with an outdoor pool and opulent interiors.

Other hotel-worthy details include a swanky bar area and an at-home gym. Swoon!

© Getty Images Chris popped the question to Amanda in 2004

Chris and Amanda have been married since 2008. They first crossed paths in 2003, but didn't start dating until a year later.

Before she met Chris, the Heart radio star was in a relationship with comedian and Family Fortunes presenter Les Dennis.