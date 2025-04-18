Amanda Holden's 'insane' study at £7m mansion revealed post-makeover - watch

Amanda Holden's home in Surrey is absolutely magnificent, and, following another makeover, it's somehow looking even better.

On their joint Instagram account, the Style Sisters, professional interior stylists and lifestyle bloggers Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington-Smith, uploaded a new video to their story and showed off their makeover of the BGT judge's study.

The pair have been handling the interior design for Amanda, and she's been one of their clients for quite some time.

Amanda's hallway is incredibly extravagant

The brand new study isn't the only part of Amanda's house that's eye-catching: the mansion's entrance hall is absolutely breathtaking.

With its marbled floors in a stylish black and white checkered pattern, dark wood banisters and pristine white walls, it's the pinnacle of interior luxury. However, the hall's breathtaking centrepiece is what brings it all together.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's entrance hall is incredibly glam

Though we don't know the brand of the piano for sure, a grand piano could cost anywhere between £10,000 and over £100,000.

Given that Amanda trained in performing arts at Mountview Academy of Theatre Art in London and has frequently expressed her adoration for theatre, it isn't surprising that she may still give her musical muscles some exercise every now and then.

Amanda and Chris' beautiful house

Amanda moved into the mansion with her husband Chris Hughes in November 2023, having just sold their old house for £5 million.

© Instagram Amanda Holden lives in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two children

The Heart FM radio DJ judge lives at the magnificent home with Chris and their two daughters, Lexi, 19 and Hollie, 13.

Amanda and Chris' current Surrey house, which has already undergone a series of transformations and improvements since the family moved in, is now estimated to be worth £7 million.