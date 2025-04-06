Amanda Holden sizzles in sheer lace micro skirt on sun-drenched holiday with two daughters

Sunny weather calls for the revival of your summer wardrobe, and Amanda Holden certainly has an enviable selection of beachwear to inspire us.

The Heart Radio presenter has been flooding social media with photos of her sun-soaked getaway with her daughters Lexi and Hollie. Among the glamorous evening photos, Amanda posed on the beach in a totally sheer white lace co-ord, including a micro mini skirt with a scalloped hem from Beach Cafe known as the 'Waterlily Maycee Skirt'.

© Instagram Amanda Holden modelled a £232 white lace co-ord

She teamed the £85 skirt with a £147 long-sleeved lace-up blouse with tassels known as the 'Noah Top Waterlily', which is described as "boho-chic".

The sheer material revealed that Amanda had layered a matching ivory string bikini underneath, which perfectly offset her golden tan.

Sheltering from the sun's rays in the shade of a palm tree, she completed her look with oversized sunglasses and tumbling blonde curls. See more of Amanda's best beachwear looks in the video...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amanda Holden's 7 best bikinis and swimsuits

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe discussed the Britain's Got Talent star's recipe for success in summer dressing.

"Amanda always dresses glamorously, no matter where she is, or what occasion. Be it a red carpet event or a day at the beach, she will always dress to impress.

"Beach cover-ups are big news. Yes, you could throw on an oversized T-shirt when you're on the sands, but working a kaftan or laced light two-piece ensures you still look put together, despite the chilled atmosphere."

Amanda's daughters

© Instagram Amanda Holden shares daughters Hollie and Lexi with her husband Chris Hughes

Amanda was joined by Hollie and Lexi, who showed off their family likeness as they posed for photos in the evenings.

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes' youngest daughter sported an elegant black dress, a gold chain necklace and long sun-kissed straight hair that fell to her waist, while Amanda co-ordinated with her in a leather-look bustier, a clutch bag and her caramel hair in a bouncy blow-dry.

On her other side, Lexi towered over her mother in a summery dusty pink off-the-shoulder dress and boho layered necklaces.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Amanda Holden and daughter Lexi often show off their resemblance in co-ordinating outfits

"I never want to sound dramatic. You know me if you follow me -but time passes so fast- my babies! All grown up," she wrote, and fans commented on the physical resemblance.

"Triplets all stunning," wrote designer Melissa Odabash, while another fan remarked: "They are so like you. Gorgeous girls! What happened to baby Hollie? Blink and she has grown up."