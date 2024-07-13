Blake Lively's subtle ode to husband Ryan Reynolds as she steps out in blue mini dress

Blake Lively paid a special homage to her husband Ryan Reynolds as she stepped out for a night on the town with the case of It Ends With Us.

The star stunned in a blue denim mini dress studded with gems, wearing a long blue denim jacket over the top that went down to her feet. She paired the jean-heavy look with a pair of high heeled sandals. Her blonde hair was in its typical style, cascading around her shoulders as she smiled, and she accessorized the look with a Chanel bag and a chunky gold chain necklace.

© Gotham Blake Lively stuns in blue denim look

Re-posting paparazzi photos on Instagram, she captioned the photo: "You say Canadian Prom Dress, I say It’s Britney [expletive]", clearly referring to jokes about her husband's home country calling denim on denim a Canadian tuxedo, while acknowledging the cultural significance of Britney's own denim-heavy look in the noughties.

She went on to wish a happy belated birthday to co-star Brandon Sklenar, adding: "We had so much fun celebrating with all the @itendswithusmovie cast who was in town."

"@isabela.ferrer making my 'My Size Barbie' dreams come true, letting me dress her up for the night", she added, before tagging Storrow Jewelry for her layered necklaces and charms.

As she tagged photographer Michael Stewart, Blake acknowledged that she doesn't "usually post or encourage pap shots", but made an exception because "these guys leave my kids alone so they have my respect."

© Gotham Blake Lively stuns in denim mini dress in Greenwich Village

Blake shares four children with husband Ryan, who is currently away on a press tour for Deadpool and Wolverine with close friend Hugh Jackman. While away on his press tour, Ryan shared with fans an adorable insight into his kids' lives as he acknowledged they - like him - have dual citizenship between the United States and Canada.

"They have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that", he said. "It's a point of pride of theirs. They've also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada and particularly Vancouver."

It Ends With Us – trailer

He added: "They love being from Canada. They tell people they are. 'Oh, I'm half Canadian, half American.'"

Ryan shot both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, which explains his kids' strong connection with Canada, as he joked: "I had only one child in Deadpool 1 and I had two on Deadpool 2 but hopefully we don't do a Deadpool 8 because I don't want eight kids."