Blake Lively shows Ryan Reynolds what he's missing in bronzed leg-baring chainmail dress

It was mom and dad's night out for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, although each for very different purposes. The couple are spending the weekend in California for different reasons.

Blake, 37, stepped out on Saturday night, November 2, for the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a stunning ensemble, a dazzling counter to her chic and sleek white Michael Kors Collection dress from the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week.

She opted for a beautiful Tamara Ralph bronzed chainmail mini dress covered in rose gold, pink and topaz crystals, complete with an opulent and dramatic ruffled tangerine cape.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Love Story

Blake sported lavender jewel-encrusted strappy heels with bouncy curls, likely courtesy of her own brand of haircare, Blake Brown Beauty.

Several other A-listers were seen at the event, including Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloë Sevigny, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, plus performers for the night Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. Although, one notable absence? Ryan himself.

He, 48, meanwhile attended a private screening and Q&A of Deadpool & Wolverine in LA alongside his two best friends, co-star Hugh Jackman and the movie's director Shawn Levy, although the latter also attended the LACMA Gala later that night.

© Getty Images Blake attended the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The Canadian-American entrepreneur shared some outtakes from the screening on Instagram and captioned it: "Nice having the whole family under one roof today."

Prior to their Californian adventures, though, the couple, who are usually based in New York with their four children (they spend time with their family in either their Manhattan loft or their Pound Ridge colonial in upstate New York), did their due diligence by first stepping out to the booth and casting their vote for the upcoming 2024 Presidential election.

MORE: Blake Lively confesses to 'painful' teenage habit she's stopped

They posted a fall-appropriate selfie sporting their "I Voted" stickers, and Blake captioned it: "Spent Halloween participating in democracy & equality for women! Getting an 'I Voted' sticker was more exciting than candy."

© Getty Images She wore a show-stopper of a chainmail mini dress with a ruffled cape

"Most places are open for early voting!!! Slide to know your voting rights and who to text for information on if you're registered, where your polling location is and more."

MORE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds steal the show with romantic date night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Ryan, however, was also overwhelmed on Halloween to see how many people this year were dressed up like Deadpool and Wolverine, in honor of his movie from July that has already become the second highest grossing release of the year.

© Getty Images Ryan attended a screening and Q&A for "Deadpool & Wolverine" with Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman

Alongside many photos of fans dressed in costumes from the MCU film, the star sweetly penned: "I can't believe the amount of Deadpool & Wolvie costumes last night. You'll never know what that's like if you're me."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take eldest kids to Broadway for birthday outing

"I'm suddenly five years old, staring out the window at some impossible future," he continued to gush. "People wore the best suits and costumes I've ever seen. Quoting lines, laughing and performing stunts."

© Instagram The couple were sure to vote before heading to California for the weekend

"I'm not cool or aloof about stuff like this — No part of me takes it for granted or feels entitled to it. It's like having a dream come true — but a dream you didn't know you were dreaming of."