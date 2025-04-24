Michelle Keegan's baby Palma wears adorable regal outfit in her auntie's new picture

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's stunning daughter Palma has had a wonderful Easter Weekend! The tot, who was born in March, has been featured on her family's Instagram over the past few days, and we've loved seeing the snaps.

Hollie Kane Wright, who is married to Mark's younger brother Josh, shared a wonderful snap of Palma and her baby cousin, who is also a similar age. The blonde mother-of-two wrote: "I’m so lucky to have two beautiful nieces born in March 2025. Palma Elizabeth Wright & Hali Pearl Wright are 3 weeks apart. So proud of you all, Sophie, George, Michelle & Mark! Exciting times ahead to see all our babies grow up together."

In the picture, Palma is wearing a gorgeous pink babygrow with angel wings stitched on the back. How cute!

This style looks to have taken inspiration from royal fashion designer, Marie Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece. Her luxury label was founded in 2000 by the royal, and is known for its iconic Angel Wings, which feature on lots of her designs - from babygrows to bonnets.

Angel Wing Pointelle Sleepsuit by Marie-Chantal

Michelle and Mark both reacted to the snap of Hollie cradling the two bundles of joy with a variety of pink hearts.

© Instagram Carol enjoyed a sweet bonding moment with her grandmother Palma

Little Palma's grandmother, Carol Wright, also gave fans a sneak peek inside her own Easter celebrations, sharing a heartwarming snapshot of herself and her granddaughter. Carol, who appeared on The Only Way is Essex with son Mark, cradled little Palma in a restaurant, who was sweetly dressed in a white babygrow.

She captioned the snap: "Nanny & Palma," followed by a pink heart emoji.

Palma's progress

During a recent appearance on This Morning, proud dad Mark said of his little girl: "She's amazing, she's so good. She's only five weeks old, and we get to 11 pm and she goes to sleep and won't wake up again until about five, which is incredible."

© Intagram Mark is smitten with baby Palma

Chatting to popstar buddy Olly Murs, Mark reflected on fatherhood so far, revealing: "It's actually hard to put into words. It's the biggest achievement of my life; it's all I think about. But obviously, hats go off to my wife; she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."