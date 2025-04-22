Suede jackets are still trending and I'm obsessed with Michelle Keegan's 'beautiful' £60 style

New mum Michelle Keegan is looking incredible right now, despite giving birth to baby Palma just weeks ago. The 37-year-old actress has shared several outfit shots on Instagram since welcoming her daughter, proving she's still as stylish as ever.

This weekend, Michelle posted a mirror selfie in an ultra cool faux suede jacket, which she paired with wide-leg trousers and orange shades - very 70s chic.

Suede jackets are huge this season, and with its clean lines and plush fabric, this one looks much more expensive than its price tag.

© @michkeegan Michelle's jacket is from her Very spring collection

"I put this on my stories last week and so many of you loved it!" Michelle wrote on Instagram. "I'll share the link again with you. Another perfect piece for this time of year! It's a really soft beautiful faux suede."

The jacket is from Michelle's latest collection with Very and already has several five-star reviews, with one writing: "Lovely colour. Beautiful jacket, it’s a nice length, will go with anything, really pleased with my purchase."

While another said: "Colour is more golden than the picture shows. Beautifully made and great true-to-size fit."

Very x Michelle Keegan Faux Suede Jacket £60 at Very

Retailing for £60, it's still available to shop in several sizes.

I love how Michelle's styled it but I'd also wear it over a tonal all-white outfit, with wide-leg jeans, or even a cami and mini skirt in the summer months. The shade leans slightly more yellow than many suede pieces which perfectly hits the colour trends for the new season.

Michelle's new collection is a mix of everything from easy-to-wear midi dresses to crop tops and cardis.

"I love that this collection offers the best of trans-seasonal dressing," she said of her latest drop. "Glamorous dresses for those spring weddings, stylish tailoring for formal occasions, and beautiful outerwear options to carry us through from springtime to high summer. Spring is one of my favourite seasons and provides the perfect moment to refresh my wardrobe."

If you're shopping for a suede jacket but your budget is a bit higher, I'm obsessed with this £280 style from Zara. Or for something more affordable H&M's faux suede blazer is amazing for just £44.99. Fully lined and featuring a single-breasted design with front pockets, it's available in an inclusive range of sizes from XXS - XXL.

You'll reach for them all the way through to autumn so it's a worthy sartorial investment for your capsule wardrobe.