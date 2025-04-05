Michelle Keegan's baby sparks major trend - at just 4 weeks old

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby daughter Palma entered the world just shy of four weeks ago. The couple have posted a variety of charming updates about their newborn bubble, and the tot looks absolutely adorable.

In one snap, shared on Mother's Day 2025 last week, the Fool Me Once actress showed her bubba wearing a lovely knitted jumper, bearing her name embroidered sweetly on the back.

The knitted number was created by a small business called Name Knits.

The company's founder Brogan, a former primary school teacher and mum to children Harris, three, and Blythe, one, spoke to HELLO! about how her brand started, and how it ended up in the hands of one of the UK's most prolific actresses.

Brogan reveals: "I started Name Knits in 2021 when my son was 3 months old. I taught myself how to embroider but it was harder than I thought to start with; they took ages! I originally planned to knit them all but quickly realised I was going to need knitters.

"I gave up sleep in the early days to be able to work after my baby was in bed. I very quickly became obsessed with it and loved seeing everyone’s pictures of their little ones in our cardigans. I was finally able to leave teaching last year after my daughter was born and can’t believe I get to do a ‘job’ now that I love, it never feels like work."

Seeing Michelle post a picture of her daughter on her main feed to over seven million Instagram followers was a pinch-me moment for the designer.

"My mum sent me her post and asked if it was one of my cardigans. I couldn’t believe she had actually posted it!," she enthused.

The piece was a special present to Mark and Michelle for their first child.

Brogan revealed: "It was a gift, the first time I’ve ever sent one to a celebrity. I sent the cardigan to Mark’s radio station, Heart FM, the day it was announced she had arrived. I half kept an eye on their Instagram stories on the off chance it appeared in the background at some point but didn’t ever expect to see it in a post on Mother’s Day."

The Michelle effect

Since Palma wore the item, sales have gone through the roof for Name Knits, proving Palma is a little trendsetter!

"My sales have gone crazy! I’ve had lots of people asking for a white cardigan the same as Palma’s. It was knitted by a lovely lady called Brooke (who is now frantically making more). She was delighted when I messaged to tell her Michelle had posted it. I usually do them in one working day, but I’ve had to extend it to a few days to be able to get them all done. I’m almost completely sold out!"

As an independent business owner, Michelle's endorsement has totally changed things for Name Knits.

Brogan explains: "The post has made a massive difference to my Instagram. It can be so hard to be seen nowadays. I spend a lot of my time making reels and sharing baby names to grow my page. At the start of 2025, my slightly ambitious aim was to get to 20,000 followers by the end of the year, and can’t believe I’ve reached it already, all from Palma’s cardigan!"