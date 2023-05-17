Ten Pound Poms: Meet the full cast of new BBC drama – Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and more

Ten Pound Poms is a brand new six-part drama on BBC One that tells the story of a group of Brits who flee dreary post-war Britain and head for a new life Down Under. For just £10, they're offered a new house, better jobs, and a better prospect of life in sunny Australia.

But, upon their arrival on the other side of the world, they realise that it's not quite what they expected. As the synopsis explains: "Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity.

"At the heart of the drama are Annie and Terry Roberts. They try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn't have imagined."

So, who is in the cast of the new series? See the actors who appear in the show and where you've seen them before...

Michelle Keegan as Kate

Michelle Keegan leads the cast as Kate Roberts in the BBC show. Kate is a nurse who arrives in Australia without her fiancé and is striving to do all she can to try and rewrite her devastating past.

Viewers will no doubt recognise Michelle from her many stints on other popular dramas. The star shot to fame with her role as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street and went on to star as Georgie Lane in BBC's Our Girl, Tina Moore in Tina and Bobby and has a recurring role in Sky comedy, Brassic.

Faye Marsay as Annie Roberts

Annie Roberts arrives in Australia with her husband Terry and together they try to make the best of their situation when they realise the reality isn't quite what they expected. Faye Marsay is the star portraying Annie Roberts and fans will recognise Faye from her previous credits in huge shows like Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, The White Queen, and more.

Warren Brown as Terry Roberts

Terry Roberts is Annie's husband and is played by Warren Brown. The actor has many notable roles to his name including Donny Maguire in Shameless, Andy in Hollyoaks and Justin in the crime thriller, Luther. More recently, he's appeared in The Responder and Trigger Point.

David Field as Dean

Dean is one of the managers at the site where Terry lands a job. To begin with, the pair clash over Dean being unsure of the group of Brits who have landed Down Under, but they soon begin to bond and start to build a friendship.

David Field is an Australian actor who plays Dean but he also works as a film director. His credits include Preacher, Two Hands, Chopper and more.

Who else is in the cast of Ten Pound Poms?

There are other big names appearing in Ten Pound Poms on BBC. Fellow cast members include: Hattie Hook as Pattie, Cheree Cassidy as Marlene, Emma Hamilton as Sheila, Finn Treacy as Peter, Sophie Gregg as Tina and Rob Collins as Ron.

See more cast members below...

