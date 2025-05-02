Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Ferdiand's F&F Tesco fitness range - a fashion editor's top picks
Subscribe
Kate Ferdiand's F&F Tesco fitness range - a fashion editor's top picks
Kate Ferdinand attends the "Moana 2" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 24, 2024 in London, England.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

I'm a fashion editor and these are my top picks from Kate Ferdiand's F&F fitness range at Tesco

The Blended podcast host chats to HELLO!

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kate Ferdinand is a busy working mum of two, but still finds time to head to the gym. To celebrate her passion for all things athletic, Rio Ferdinand's wife is bringing out an incredible new fitness range with F&F at Tesco.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the blonde beauty explains that this collection with F&F is her favourite yet. "It's a collaborative effort, and I would say we've always got like our staples each season that fit so nicely. It's honestly perfect," she tells us.

Body confidence is something the former TOWIE star champions. "It's all about having a little bit of everything for different types of body shapes. We need the long tops, the crop tops, the baggy jumpers, the tight tops - just so there's a little bit of something for everyone."

View post on Instagram
 

Refeshingly, Kate is more excited when the regular woman wears her clothes than any celebrity. She explains: "It's about seeing lots of different types of people, shapes and sizes wearing the range. There's nothing more that I love than going for a walk or going to my son's football and someone going, 'Oh my God, I've got your coat on on'. I love it!"

She adds: "It's accessible to lots of people, and it's at a good price point, so people feel that they can have nice luxury items that are not super expensive."

Kate Ferdinand and Rio Ferdinand keep it casual when they attend event
Kate and Rio love to work out

Kate is known for her gruelling workout regime, but lately, she has slowed down a little.

kate and rio working out© Instagram
The Ferdinands are an active household

"I don't work out every day. Years ago, it used to be a little bit of an obsessive thing, whereas now, I try to work out three or four times a week, and that's fine. It's part of my life, it's just really good for my mind. I enjoy the feeling of being strong and healthy."

My top picks

As a fashion editor, I love the brightness of the red shorts and matching top set - I would wear this to the gym, and then add a black blazer and a cap after my workout to head for a coffee.

Kate Ferdinand's F&F range
You could add a blazer to the red set for an elevated, casual look

Sportswear is so much more accessible now, and it's not just reserved for the gym. 

Kate Ferdinand's F&F range
The white set looks so comfortable

I love the white tennis set; this £38.50 co-ord has a fresh, leisurely vibe to it. It's also interchangeable with other items from the collection for the ultimate in wearer versatility.

Kate Ferdinand's F&F range
This tennis dress is so cute and bang-on-trend for the summer

This black tennis dress is an ultra-feminine take on sportswear and will help you feel cool and refreshed on the courts during your workout. Plus, Wimbledon is fast approaching, and this dress will help you get in the mood!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More