I'm a fashion editor and these are my top picks from Kate Ferdiand's F&F fitness range at Tesco

Kate Ferdinand is a busy working mum of two, but still finds time to head to the gym. To celebrate her passion for all things athletic, Rio Ferdinand's wife is bringing out an incredible new fitness range with F&F at Tesco.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the blonde beauty explains that this collection with F&F is her favourite yet. "It's a collaborative effort, and I would say we've always got like our staples each season that fit so nicely. It's honestly perfect," she tells us.

Body confidence is something the former TOWIE star champions. "It's all about having a little bit of everything for different types of body shapes. We need the long tops, the crop tops, the baggy jumpers, the tight tops - just so there's a little bit of something for everyone."

Refeshingly, Kate is more excited when the regular woman wears her clothes than any celebrity. She explains: "It's about seeing lots of different types of people, shapes and sizes wearing the range. There's nothing more that I love than going for a walk or going to my son's football and someone going, 'Oh my God, I've got your coat on on'. I love it!"

She adds: "It's accessible to lots of people, and it's at a good price point, so people feel that they can have nice luxury items that are not super expensive."

Kate and Rio love to work out

Kate is known for her gruelling workout regime, but lately, she has slowed down a little.

© Instagram The Ferdinands are an active household

"I don't work out every day. Years ago, it used to be a little bit of an obsessive thing, whereas now, I try to work out three or four times a week, and that's fine. It's part of my life, it's just really good for my mind. I enjoy the feeling of being strong and healthy."

My top picks

As a fashion editor, I love the brightness of the red shorts and matching top set - I would wear this to the gym, and then add a black blazer and a cap after my workout to head for a coffee.

You could add a blazer to the red set for an elevated, casual look

Sportswear is so much more accessible now, and it's not just reserved for the gym.

The white set looks so comfortable

I love the white tennis set; this £38.50 co-ord has a fresh, leisurely vibe to it. It's also interchangeable with other items from the collection for the ultimate in wearer versatility.

This tennis dress is so cute and bang-on-trend for the summer

This black tennis dress is an ultra-feminine take on sportswear and will help you feel cool and refreshed on the courts during your workout. Plus, Wimbledon is fast approaching, and this dress will help you get in the mood!