5 Best dressed stars in May 2025 

As host of one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar, May is an exciting month for the style set.

The first Monday of the month will see A-listers flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala - the annual haute couture fundraising festival supporting the Met's Costume Institute in Manhattan.

From Tyla's sand gown from last year's event to Katy Perry's 2019 outing as a literal chandelier, the Met Gala has seen some of Hollywood's most iconic fashion moments.

Beyond that, stars are out in their droves enjoying the warmer weather as they take on parties and TV appearances. The month will also play host to the finest actors and actresses at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, allowing ample opportunity for sartorial statements.

1/ 5 © Getty Blake Lively Gossip Girl star Blake Lively had fans double-taking as she had a total Marilyn Monroe moment in a white A-line dress while out in New York City. Her look was accessorised with strappy heels and an embellished bag, capturing her romantic sense of style.

2/ 5 © Getty Heidi Klum Former AGT judge Heidi Klum attended The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala in New York City in style. The model chose a black satin oversized co-ord with vampy eye makeup and straight hair.

3/ 5 © Getty Kerry Washington Scandal star Kerry Washington made a statement at the Shadow Force New York premiere. She wore a figure-skimming olive skirt and top with black beaded detailing and wore her hair in a face-framing updo.

4/ 5 © Getty Selena Gomez Singer Selena Gomez hosted Rare Beauty's 4th annual Mental Health Summit in LA. She opted for daytime chic in the form of a jeans and white blazer pairing and finished her look with white pumps.

5/ 5 © Getty Florence Pugh We Live in Time actress Florence Pugh looked incredible as she stepped out in New York ahead of a special screening of Thunderbolts at the IPIC Theater. She exuded confidence in a backless leather gown with a dramatic leg split, styled with killer heels and dark sunglasses.