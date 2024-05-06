Kate Ferdinand's wedding guest dress - the back is a major fashion moment

The wedding of PLT boss Umar Kamani and his new wife Nada Kamani is dominating our social media feeds right now, and we have been loving seeing the impeccably well-dressed guests at the nuptials, which took place at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the Antibes over the weekend.

Beautiful bride Nada looked breathtaking in a white gown with an impressive train and simple capped sleeves. Her veil appeared to go on for miles. Total Princess vibes.

© Kate Ferdinand Instagram Kate looked incredible in her dazzling Bibi London outfit

One of the guests, amongst supermodel Naomi Campbell and world champion boxer Anthony Joshua, was former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and his stunning wife, former reality star beauty Kate.

Mother-of-two Kate has been showcasing various special moments from the lavish ceremony on her social channels, including her collection of jaw-droppingly exquisite outfits. The blonde beauty has worn a sleek black evening dress, a white maxi number, but saved the best until last; a custom traditional Indian wedding outfit by Bibi London.

© Instagram Kate and Rio at the wedding of Umar Kamani in their black outfits

Kate's ensemble was made up of a two-piece look; it was heavily embroidered with red flowers which looked super stunning against the pretty rose pink dominant colour of the gettup. The glittering detail made sure the podcast host stood out and she completed the glam vibe with flawless makeup and slicked back hair, letting the fancy number take centre stage.

The influencer shared a stunning video of the back of her co-ord and we think you will agree; it's pretty epic. The top features a slinky scooped back with delicate drop detail. Fans took to the comments section in their droves to show their love for the style. One wrote: "You have nailed every theme for this wedding. Best dressed every time. This is my favourite. So stunning." Another added: "That could be the most beautiful outfit I have ever seen." And a third quipped: "Every girls' dream to wear a dress like this!"

We couldn't agree more!