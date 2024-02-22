Michelle Obama wows in head-turning leather look during star-studded night out

Michelle Obama has shown more and more of her personal style since exiting the White House, and made no exception as she joined pianist Jon Batiste for the New Orleans premiere of his film American Symphony.

The former first lady took to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself with the pianist at the event, which took place in early December, showing off her style with a big smile.

Michelle wore her braids high on her head with a pair of hoop earrings for the occasion, and looked stunning in a sleek brown leather jacket with lapels and decorative buttons. The jacket matched the rich chocolate-colored pants and corset-style top beneath, and she paired the look with some simple gold rings worn on perfectly manicured white nailed figures.

She captioned the photo: "Music has the power to heal, inspire, and transform our world. If there's an artist who understands that, it's @jonbatiste," referring to the musician.

"Hailing from New Orleans, Jon is a singer and songwriter with many talents – and can play everything from the piano to the melodica to the guitar. He often says music is 'more than entertainment – it's a spiritual practice.'"

Michelle went on to admit that the film American Symphony by Matthew Heineman had "deeply moved" not just herself, but her husband – former president Barack Obama.

"We saw that on display as we learned more about Jon and Suleika's life and love for one another. In everything he does, Jon truly wears his heart on his sleeve and his music is a soulful reminder of the power we all hold to inspire others through our art," she signed the post off.

This won't be the only movie Michelle has taken the time to see recently, as her eldest daughter Malia premiered her first film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film festival earlier this year. Every year over 14,000 filmmakers submit their work only for 100 to be selected.

© Getty The premiere took place in early December

Priot to the film's premiere, Malia distanced herself from her world-renowned parents by going under the moniker 'Malia Ann' instead.

© Instagram Michelle recently celebrated her 60th birthday

Whoopi Goldberg went on to defend Malia's moniker on The View, as people speculated the name change was a way to beat the 'nepo baby' label.

She passionately claimed: "She knows she is an Obama, why do you care? Why do you care what she calls herself?" The audience cheered in agreement.

