Naomi Watts' daughter Kai gives Daisy Duke a run for her money in latest photos

Naomi Watts and Lieve Schreiber's daughter Kai is already showing signs of supermodel stardom as she wowed in a pair of Daisy Dukes that highlighted her statuesque figure.

The 16-year-old stepped out in New York City dressed in a pair of distressed micro-mini denim shorts. The Daisy Dukes inspired garment was teamed with a red T-shirt embossed with a copy of the iconic Coca-Cola logo in white that spelt out "Ciao Bella".

© Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID Kai opted for micro-mini shorts

Kai opted for a casual look accessorized with supermodel drama as she donned a pair of black bug-eye sunglasses and a pair of Isabel Marant sneakers. Naomi's daughter completed her scene-stealing ensemble with a bold red lip while her luscious blonde locks were left down in a natural style.

© Getty Images John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat starred in The Dukes of Hazzard together

Modeling career

Lieve's daughter is no stranger to the high fashion scene as she made her runway debut for Valentino during Paris Fashion Week in March. The model, who is represented by IMG, graced the catwalk in a snake-print knitted mini dress adorned with feathered plumes on the neckline.

© Getty Images Valentino fall 2025 fashion show

One month later, Kai starred in the Italian fashion house's pre-fall campaign. Following the news, Naomi took to Instagram to gush over her daughter's milestone achievement. "Beaming with pride," she penned.

Transgender

During an interview with Variety, Lieve opened up about his daughter's decision to come out. "Kai was always who Kai is," he shared. "But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn't feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."

"This isn't just about representing the trans community," he added. "This is actually a community of people who don't have great resources, who don't have access to help, who aren't being protected and looked after by their families."

© Getty Images Kai Schreiber and Liev Schreiber

"These are people who are being rejected. These are people who are experiencing the harshest version of humanity that we can offer, and some of them are not surviving it."

"Kai is such a fighter," he said. "It's important that she goes, 'Hey, I am trans,' and, 'Look at me.'"

© Getty Kai and Naomi in head-to-to Dior

Lieve was asked to offer advice to parents with trans children in the interview. "I don't know what it’s like for you to be a trans dad," he said. "I don’t know how you were brought up. I don’t know what religion you encountered or what your spirituality is. And for me to tell you what I think about my kid feels like an overstep."

The former couple welcomed their daughter back in December 2008 and continue to amicably co-parent despite their split in 2016 following an 11-year relationship. Lieve and Naomi also share a son Sasha, who was born in July 2007.