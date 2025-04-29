Naomi Watts' child Kai Schreiber is their mother's twin in latest fashion shoot

Naomi Watts' child Kai Schreiber is a budding fashion star, after making their runway debut in March for Valentino's Paris Fashion Week show.

The 16-year-old, whose father is The Perfect Couple star Liev Schreiber, has taken to the streets of New York City for their latest foray into fashion with a stunning photoshoot.

Naomi's mini-me

© BACKGRID Kai looked just like their mother in the stunning fashion shoot

Kai was the spitting image of their stylish mother in the shoot, which saw the teen dressed in a blue floral denim pantsuit with an oversized, double-breasted blazer.

Their blonde locks were flowing down around their shoulders in subtle, beachy waves, and they kept their makeup minimal with a pink-toned lip and defined brows.

Although they stand slightly taller than their actress mother, Kai shares the same delicate bone structure and soft features as Naomi.

Nepo baby or not?

© BACKGRID The teen is a budding fashion star

Naomi and Liev, who were together from 2005 until 2016, also share a 17-year-old son, Sasha. The father of three hit back at claims that Kai's Hollywood connections helped them break into the fashion industry in an interview with TMZ.

"I don't have many thoughts for the haters. What if you were a professional actor and your child decided they wanted to do something in this world?" he said.

"Do they have a choice? It doesn't matter. That's her life and she does what she wants with her life. I'm super proud of her and I thought she did an amazing job with the show."

Kai's fashion moment

© BACKGRID Kai made their runway debut for Valentino in March

Naomi couldn't have been more excited for her youngest when it was revealed that Kai was part of the Valentino Pre-Fall campaign. The Mulholland Drive star took to Instagram to share how proud she was of Kai's achievement.

"Congratulations @kaischreiberrr — so exciting!!" she wrote alongside photos from the campaign, which was shot under the direction of creative director Alessandro Michele. "@alessandro_michele your vision is spectacularly poetic."

For her part, Kai shared that they were "endlessly grateful for this campaign and everyone on the team."

Their father chimed in, writing, "Ladies and gentlemen the one, the only, the indomitable @kaischreiberr!" on social media.

A mother's love

© Getty Naomi and Kai share a close bond

Naomi and Kai are incredibly close, with the 56-year-old sharing a sweet message for the teen's birthday.

"Darling Kai. Happy sweet sixteen. Your sweetness is pure and I'm the luckiest mommy in the world and that world is SO lucky that you are here!" she wrote.

"You blow me away with your wild spirit, strength and yes your soft sweetness too. You even let me post a baby picture! I thank my lucky stars I get to be your mom. I love you to the moon."

A blended family

© Todd Williamson The couple were together for 11 years before their split

After their 2016 split, Naomi tied the knot with her new partner, Billy Crudup, while Liev met and married Taylor Neisen and welcomed baby Hazel with her in August 2023.

The acting duo are committed to peaceful co-parenting, with Naomi telling Net-a-Porter in 2019 just how seamless it has been.

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," she said. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

