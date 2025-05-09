Liev Schreiber opens up about the 'profound' moment daughter Kai came out as trans

Liev Schreiber got candid about the moment that his daughter Kai, whom he shares with his ex-partner Naomi Watts, came out to him as trans in an emotional interview from the actor.

Liev spoke to Variety about his daughter, who recently made her runway debut for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week.

Out and proud

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Liev opened up about the moment Kai came out to him

"Kai was always who Kai is," the father of three said. "But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn't feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."

The 16-year-old will attend the Ali Forney Center's A Place at the Table Gala on May 9 with her father in support of homeless LGBTQIA+ youth.

He added that he wanted to stand up for the trans community, who continue to fight for their rights every day.

© Instagram He shares Kai and Sasha with Naomi Watts

"This isn't just about representing the trans community," he declared. "This is actually a community of people who don't have great resources, who don't have access to help, who aren't being protected and looked after by their families."

"These are people who are being rejected. These are people who are experiencing the harshest version of humanity that we can offer, and some of them are not surviving it."

The 57-year-old shared just how proud he was of his daughter for being her authentic self.

© Getty Images He revealed that Kai is a "fighter"

"Kai is such a fighter," he said. "It's important that she goes, 'Hey, I am trans,' and, 'Look at me.'"

He ended with some sage advice for parents who are in his position. "I guess if I would say anything to someone who's having trouble with their trans teen or their adolescent trans kid, it's 'Teenagers are a headache. They're hard,'" he told the publication.

"It doesn’t matter whether they're trans or not because you'll come out of this. But a trans teen is going to be a teen. They're such a pain so much of the time, and Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come."

A budding model

© Getty Kai is making waves in the fashion industry

Liev and Naomi also share a 17-year-old son, Sasha. He welcomed his third child, Hazel Bee, in 2023 with his wife, Taylor Niesen.

As well as being an advocate for the trans community, Kai is a budding model and was one of the faces of the Valentino Pre-Fall campaign.

Naomi couldn't contain her excitement, taking to Instagram to share snaps from the campaign, which were shot under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele. "Congratulations @kaischreiberrr — so exciting!!" she wrote. "@alessandro_michele your vision is spectacularly poetic."

© Getty Images She walked for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week

Liev shot down claims that Kai only landed the modelling gig thanks to her parents' influence, simply telling TMZ: "I don't really have many thoughts for the haters."

"I'm going to put it like this: What if you were a professional actor and your child decided they wanted to do something in this world? Did they have a choice of what you did?" he said.

To learn more about Kai's mom Naomi, watch below...