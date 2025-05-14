Amal Clooney's whimsical one-shoulder Cannes dress is 2025 personified

Amal Clooney is always ahead of the curve when it comes to her fashion – and it seems she made butter yellow a thing long before it became 2025's hottest trend.

While the high street is now brimming with soft lemon hues for Spring/Summer 2025, trendsetter Amal was rocking the pretty pastel hue back in 2016 at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 47-year-old human rights lawyer caused a stir when she graced the red carpet alongside husband George Clooney ahead of the Money Monster screening, looking positively radiant in a floaty tulle gown crafted in the softest shade of citrus.

Amal's one-shoulder dress came complete with a trailing cape, cinched waistline, and draped one-shoulder bodice.

© Getty Amal Clooney looked amazing in the colour of 2025 - nine years ago this week

The princess-worthy look was perfectly paired with a slick of bright scarlet lipstick and matching statement earrings featuring large, beaded embellishment.

Sweeping her hair into a soft side parting with her dark curls tumbling over one shoulder, Amal proudly accompanied her A-list actor husband up the steps of the Palais des Festivals.

© Getty Images George Clooney's wife proved she's the ultimate trendsetter in her pastel gown

Nine years later, Amal's look is more iconic than ever. Not only does it stand the test of time thanks to its elegantly tailored silhouette and old Hollywood aesthetic, but it also cemented the lawyer as a fashion trailblazer.

The hottest colour for 2025

© Getty Butter yellow has seen a 376% increase in Google searches in the past few months

Amal isn't the only celebrity to make butter yellow a thing. Victoria Beckham was also rocking the bold hue long before it became mainstream, while the Princess of Wales memorably donned a coat in the universally flattering colour for a royal engagement in 2011.

This year, its influence was omnipresent on the catwalk in the collections of Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Jacquemus before filtering down to the high street and filling the rails at Zara and H&M.

© Getty The gorgeous gown cemented Amal's status as a Hollywood muse

The bright, positive shade screams 'spring' and has become so ubiquitous that it's spawned a huge trend in homeware collections and interior inspiration, too.

One thing's for certain, though: Amal was a true pioneer of the trend.