Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney's whimsical one-shoulder Cannes dress is 2025 personified
Subscribe
Amal Clooney's whimsical one-shoulder Cannes dress is 2025 personified
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival© Getty Images

Amal Clooney's whimsical one-shoulder Cannes dress is 2025 personified

George Clooney's wife made butter yellow cool before we knew it was 

Kate Thomas
Website Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Amal Clooney is always ahead of the curve when it comes to her fashion – and it seems she made butter yellow a thing long before it became 2025's hottest trend.

While the high street is now brimming with soft lemon hues for Spring/Summer 2025, trendsetter Amal was rocking the pretty pastel hue back in 2016 at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 47-year-old human rights lawyer caused a stir when she graced the red carpet alongside husband George Clooney ahead of the Money Monster screening, looking positively radiant in a floaty tulle gown crafted in the softest shade of citrus.

Amal's one-shoulder dress came complete with a trailing cape, cinched waistline, and draped one-shoulder bodice.

Amal Clooney attends the 'Money Monster' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016© Getty
Amal Clooney looked amazing in the colour of 2025 - nine years ago this week

The princess-worthy look was perfectly paired with a slick of bright scarlet lipstick and matching statement earrings featuring large, beaded embellishment.

Sweeping her hair into a soft side parting with her dark curls tumbling over one shoulder, Amal proudly accompanied her A-list actor husband up the steps of the Palais des Festivals.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016© Getty Images
George Clooney's wife proved she's the ultimate trendsetter in her pastel gown

Nine years later, Amal's look is more iconic than ever. Not only does it stand the test of time thanks to its elegantly tailored silhouette and old Hollywood aesthetic, but it also cemented the lawyer as a fashion trailblazer.

The hottest colour for 2025

eorge Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the 'Money Monster' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival© Getty
Butter yellow has seen a 376% increase in Google searches in the past few months

Amal isn't the only celebrity to make butter yellow a thing. Victoria Beckham was also rocking the bold hue long before it became mainstream, while the Princess of Wales memorably donned a coat in the universally flattering colour for a royal engagement in 2011.

This year, its influence was omnipresent on the catwalk in the collections of Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Jacquemus before filtering down to the high street and filling the rails at Zara and H&M.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the 'Money Monster' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival© Getty
The gorgeous gown cemented Amal's status as a Hollywood muse

The bright, positive shade screams 'spring' and has become so ubiquitous that it's spawned a huge trend in homeware collections and interior inspiration, too.

One thing's for certain, though: Amal was a true pioneer of the trend.

WATCH: Amal Clooney's most iconic fashion looks - ever

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More