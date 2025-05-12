Victoria Beckham wore butter yellow trousers - way before it was 2025's colour of the year

Victoria Beckham shared a gorgeous picture of herself and Anna Wintour in celebration of fashion designer Valentino's birthday on Sunday. In the fashion throwback, VB was wearing a pair of tailored trousers in butter yellow.

In case you haven't heard, butter yellow is the trending tone for 2025, and everyone's talking about it. The sunny shade has been widely considered an 'It' shade for fashion fans, with its popularity getting bigger since the start of the year.

According to the experts over at Google, the search term ‘butter yellow’ has risen 82% since the start of 2025, officially making it the hottest spring colourway.

This picture of Victoria was taken in 2018 - seven years before it became en Vogue. At the time, the mother-of-four was in Paris at a glitzy party to celebrate YouTube.

VB wore a pair of lemon-toned slacks that were cut in a tailored shape with a sleek waistband, and she teamed them with a sheer, high-necked blouse in a nude, both from the upcoming Spring 2019 collection.

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper kept her makeup simple, sporting fresh, glowing skin and pulled her hair away from her face in a messy ponytail. Also at the star-studded soirée were supermodels Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Cindy Crawford.Butter yellow has been championed by a whole host of celebrities, from Kendall Jenner and Nicole Richie to Julianne Hough.

Shoppers seem to like the colour as it's a gentle upgrade from regular neutral tones. Gals who have a love for beige and cream and want to amp up their look can opt for this pastel colourway, especially for summer.

The buttery shade is more versatile than you think - soft pastel yellows will work with just about any colour in your wardrobe, whereas bright, neon yellows are trickier.

Victoria, 51, isn't the only celeb loving butter yellow before everyone else - the Princess of Wales actually beat her to it! Kate donned the shade back in 2012, when she attended the biennial Order of the Thistle Service at the Thistle Chapel in St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland. The mother-of-three wore a lovely butter yellow coat dress, with a hem that looked as if it was designed just above the knee. The pretty tone ensured she stood out from the crowd and went expertly with her brunette tresses.