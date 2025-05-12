Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham wore butter yellow trousers - way before it was 2025's colour of the year
Victoria Beckham wearing plunging lace outfit in London home© Instagram

The former Spice Girl was onto the pastel shade before it was trendy

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
34 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham shared a gorgeous picture of herself and Anna Wintour in celebration of fashion designer Valentino's birthday on Sunday. In the fashion throwback, VB was wearing a pair of tailored trousers in butter yellow.

In case you haven't heard, butter yellow is the trending tone for 2025, and everyone's talking about it. The sunny shade has been widely considered an 'It' shade for fashion fans, with its popularity getting bigger since the start of the year.

According to the experts over at Google, the search term ‘butter yellow’ has risen 82% since the start of 2025, officially making it the hottest spring colourway.

Victoria Beckham looked amazing wearing butter yellow trousers in 2018
Victoria looked amazing wearing butter yellow trousers in 2018

This picture of Victoria was taken in 2018 - seven years before it became en Vogue. At the time, the mother-of-four was in Paris at a glitzy party to celebrate YouTube. 

victoria beckham yellow trousers© Photo: Getty Images
Victoria wore the buttery yellow hue in 2018

VB wore a pair of lemon-toned slacks that were cut in a tailored shape with a sleek waistband, and she teamed them with a sheer, high-necked blouse in a nude, both from the upcoming Spring 2019 collection. 

Victoria Beckham with her hair up on the runway at the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week September 2019.© Getty Images
VB is always ahead of the trends

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper kept her makeup simple, sporting fresh, glowing skin and pulled her hair away from her face in a messy ponytail. Also at the star-studded soirée were supermodels Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Cindy Crawford.Butter yellow has been championed by a whole host of celebrities, from Kendall Jenner and Nicole Richie to Julianne Hough.

Kendall Jenner at Coachella wearing butter yellow© Instagram
Kendall Jenner has been championing the trend since 2024

Shoppers seem to like the colour as it's a gentle upgrade from regular neutral tones. Gals who have a love for beige and cream and want to amp up their look can opt for this pastel colourway, especially for summer.  

Fashion star Malvika Sheth looked incredible during Fashion Week in butter yellow© Getty Images
Fashion influencers can't get enough of the trend

The buttery shade is more versatile than you think - soft pastel yellows will work with just about any colour in your wardrobe, whereas bright, neon yellows are trickier. 

Kate Middleton wearing a butter yellow dress in 2012© Getty Images, Getty
Princess Kate wore a butter yellow dress in 2012

Victoria, 51, isn't the only celeb loving butter yellow before everyone else - the Princess of Wales actually beat her to it! Kate donned the shade back in 2012, when she attended the biennial Order of the Thistle Service at the Thistle Chapel in St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland. The mother-of-three wore a lovely butter yellow coat dress, with a hem that looked as if it was designed just above the knee. The pretty tone ensured she stood out from the crowd and went expertly with her brunette tresses.

