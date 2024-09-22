Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stuns in a sequined string bikini in sun-soaked new photo

It's fair to say that Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has inherited her bold sense of style, one marked with several body-baring silhouettes, cut-outs, and a decent amount of bling.

The 27-year-old model and musician put her fashion chops on display in a new set of photos shared on Instagram, a compilation of some recent memories.

Her lead picture set the tone perfectly, however, as she posed for a selfie while shielding herself from the sun on the beach, dressed in a barely-there white string bikini.

The bikini top was covered in holographic sequins, and she let her hair down for the beach day. She styled herself with a white tote bag and Christian Dior slides.

Other photos also showcased her style sensibility, including one backstage before a show dressed in a nude leotard with cut-outs, camo short-shorts that showed off her leg tattoo, a white cut-out tube dress, tank tops, and more.

In a conversation with Interview Magazine, Lourdes (who also goes by the name Lola, and her artist name Lolahol) spoke with close family friend Debi Mazar about her style philosophy, and was even asked whether she shared clothes with her famous mom.

"I do, but now there's a lock on her closets," she revealed. "When she's not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I'm entitled to."

She also spoke about her ambitions with modeling, saying she wanted to create a more comprehensive image for models in general. "I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they're doing, and they're not just silent clothing racks. That's the age that we're coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists."

Lourdes showcased more of her bold style

However, she also revealed that her mother asked her to move with "caution" when making her entry into the entertainment industry like she did. "She's very much like, 'Proceed with caution and think about what you want to be known for.'"

"I've thought a lot about that recently, because as a 'model,' you're basically relying on your looks. It can feel very overwhelming, and can potentially cause a lot of insecurity. Obviously, you're not going to look the same your whole life."

The 27-year-old has made a name for herself as a model and is now an up-and-coming musician as well

"My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks. That's not what I want people to remember me by. It's not real."

Lourdes further added: "She said something to me recently that has really stuck with me. I've been so concerned with making a decent living, and wanting to live more luxuriously than I was when I first graduated and wasn't earning a lot of money."

"As a 'model,' you're basically relying on your looks. It can feel very overwhelming, and can potentially cause a lot of insecurity."

"She was like, 'Remember, this [expletive] is not real. It's not about the money or your face or how hot you look. It's about what you’re bringing into the world and what you're going to leave behind.' That always shakes me awake when I get too caught up in everything."