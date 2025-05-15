Skip to main contentSkip to footer
ABC's David Muir looks extremely dapper in new photo — joined by a surprise set of co-stars
Journalist David Muir attends OCRFA's 20th Annual Super Saturday to Benefit Ovarian Cancer on July 29, 2017 in Watermill, New York© Getty Images

The World News Tonight with David Muir host attended the Disney Upfront

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
David Muir was out pitching his work for all to see at the latest Disney Advertising Upfront, held in New York City on Tuesday, May 13.

The TV personality, 51, has hosted the primetime news show World News Tonight with David Muir since 2014, and presented the show's stellar numbers at the Upfront along with other ABC News properties.

He was also joined by his friend and colleague Robin Roberts, who presented some of the specials from the news team, including its morning news show Good Morning America, which she co-hosts with Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

The Disney Advertising Upfront is a showcase event that brings together all the content corners of The Walt Disney Company on one stage. On Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at North Javits in New York City, an incredible roster of all-star talent will tout their connections to storytelling, Disney, and each other while showcasing their latest projects for the upcoming year. DAVID MUIR© Disney via Getty Images
David made an appearance at the Disney Advertising Upfront on May 13

For the event, David stuck to his usual dapper style, opting for a classic blue suit with a blazer and pants paired with a white button-down and black dress shoes.

The anchor, with his coiffed 'do in tow, also took to his Instagram Stories soon after to share some images from the Upfront, including one posing beside an unlikely set of stars — characters from Star Wars.

David in his sleek suit was photographed next to character actors dressed as two Storm Troopers plus Darth Vader, the perfect contrasting quartet.

David Muir captured posing with Star Wars character actors at the 2025 Disney Upfront, shared on his Instagram Stories© Instagram
The anchor was captured posing with an unlikely group

He was also photographed during his presentation, particularly with World News Tonight, spouting stats about its viewership. The primetime news hour receives 40 million viewers monthly and has been the #1 rated newscast for nine years in a row, competing with the likes of NBC and CBS.

It's been a busy few weeks so far for David, who recently returned from a trip to Rome to cover the funeral of Pope Francis, plus the papal conclave that resulted in the historic election of Robert Prevost aka Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope.

Prior to that, he made a red carpet appearance in New York City at the TIME100 Gala, celebrating his being named to this year's list. He was joined by his predecessor on World News Tonight, Diane Sawyer, who penned his tribute.

He presented his primetime news show, "World News Tonight"

"At 6:28 p.m. in New York City, a man lopes up two flights of stairs, speeds down the hall, and slides into the anchor chair. At 6:30 p.m., the camera goes live," she wrote of his fast-paced life behind the scenes.

"David Muir anchors the nation's most-watched television news program, ABC World News Tonight," Diane continued. "Every night more than 8 million Americans trust him to make sense of the day." 

David has hosted "World News Tonight" since September 2014

"Like Peter Jennings before him, David is authoritative and dynamic – the first out the door to the story," Diane added, comparing him to the veteran former World News Tonight anchor. "Iraq's hunt for ISIS. Hurricanes, fires. He traveled days to hold the hands of starving children in Madagascar and South Sudan, leading to millions of dollars in donations to the World Food Programme."

"I am lucky that my successor is also the irreverent friend I want to hang out with when the camera shuts down. Though I am also miffed that he's the guy who can leap two flights of stairs, vault into the anchor chair, and never lose focus — or his breath."

