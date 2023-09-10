David Muir parties the night away in very rare glimpse of personal time with his co-stars

The World News Tonight and 20/20 anchor celebrated an emotional moment years in the making

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family over the weekend, finally walking down the aisle after being together for nearly two decades.

In the days since, several of Robin's co-stars from the ABC News team and Good Morning America have shared pictures of the emotional celebration that captured the magical affair.

Of all the anchors to get glammed up for the evening, one that stood out was David Muir, who very rarely shares glimpses of his personal life and was a welcome sight for many fans.

The 49-year-old World News Tonight host was spotted in photos shared by his fellow 20/20 correspondent Deborah Roberts, dressed in a spiffier version of his usual suit and tie.

He posed for a photo alongside Deborah and ABC News colleagues Erielle Reshef and Rebecca Jarvis, with fans of the group loving the fact that they got an inside glimpse into their lives and friendships outside of the studio.

While David hasn't shared any photos from the night himself, he did post a snapshot of his own time away from the studio, spent instead with his beloved dog, Axel.

The beautiful photo he posted bore a caption that read: "Always on the hunt," in which his tall German Shepherd Pointer was seen scouting around the breathtaking upstate New York greenery.

"Beautiful setting! Axel looks happy," a fan commented on his photo, with another adding: "Axel has gotten so big!" and his friend Kelly Ripa joking: "Lena's over here!"

Robin and her longtime partner (and now new wife) Amber announced at the very start of the year in January that they had gotten "engaged," declaring their intent to finally get married in 2023.

Unlike many other public figures, who choose to keep the details surrounding their nuptials private, the couple embraced the grand nature of their wedding, and so did ABC.

The two received their own "Road to the Ring" special from GMA, tracking their wedding prep in the weeks before the big day, and they were given a special on-air bachelorette party during an airing of the morning news show.

Several of their closest friends from ABC and beyond joined them, including Gayle King from CBS and Niecy Nash-Betts of The Rookie: Feds fame. En Vogue even stopped by to serenade them with a medley of their greatest hits.

The ceremony was held in the backyard of the couple's massive home in Farmington, Connecticut, with their family members flying out from various parts of their country, and even their own dog, Lil' Man Lukas, was involved.

In fact, it was Lukas who first revealed that his moms were married, with a picture shared on his dedicated Instagram account in which he wore a bowtie while sitting on a bench named "Momma's Bench."

The caption beside his photo read: "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!"

