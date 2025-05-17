Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina Jolie wows with ethereal glamour at Cannes Film Festival after 14-year hiatus
Angelina Jolie attends the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Maltin Modern Master Award Honoring Angelina Jolie at The Arlington Theatre on February 5, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California.

The Maria actress wore Brunello Cucinelli

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
It may have been over a decade since Angelina Jolie last walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but her recent appearance proved she still reigns supreme when it comes to captivating the cameras with undeniable high-fashion flair.

The 49-year-old graced the 'Eddington' Red Carpet at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival in an ethereal gown by Brunello Cucinelli. The embroidered cashmere and silk garment was taken from the brand's fall/winter 2025 collection. The nude number was made to measure and featured a glittering thread embellished with intricate sequins, a strapless neckline, and a structured A-line skirt. 

Angelina Jolie wearing Brunello Cucinelli dress in Cannes
Angelina added a touch of glitz to her look with a diamond-encrusted pendant necklace by Chopard and accessorized with Ingiliz pumps. The actress opted for a contrasting wine red manicure while her soft glam makeup was courtesy of Tom Ford Beauty. 

On Friday, the star attended the Trophée Chopard dinner, held on Carlton Beach. Angelina oozed elegance in a white, one-sleeve gown that featured a flowing silhouette. The actress's blonde locks were styled into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a brown smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. 

Angelina Jolie at the photocall for the Chopard Trophy
Angelina will present the Trophée Chopard Award to Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett. The star posed with them and Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele on the red carpet. 

Caroline gushed over Angelina's godmother role in an interview with WWD. She said: "I am so happy to welcome Angelina Jolie as our Trophée Chopard Godmother. Her amazing film career and dedication to making a difference in the world make her an ideal role model. I know the rising talents we honor this year will be inspired by her journey and advice."

Angelina added: "I am honored to be Godmother at the Cannes Film Festival. I am pleased to have a moment to recognize young artists and their exceptional work."

Angelina Jolie in 2011 at Cannes
Angelina's ethereal glamour at this year's event is a far cry from her sultry style back in 2011. The Oscar-winning performer opted for a chocolate brown strapless dress crafted from glossy silk. The look featured ruched detailing around the waist and a large bow adornment on the hip. Angelina attended the Tree of Life premiere 14 years ago with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. 

The star opened up to Vogue about navigating her fashion style back in 2023. "Sometimes the way you dress says: 'Don't mess with me - I’ve got my armour on,'" she shared. 

"But I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft."

"After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment," she said. 

"Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a 'tougher' look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft?"

Angelina's Cannes Film Festival looks

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose on the red carpet before the screening of "The Tree of Life" © Getty Images

Brad Pitt 2011

Angelina Jolie and Jack Black attend the 'Kung Fu Panda' Premiere at the Palais des Festivals © Getty Images

Pregnant 2008

Angelina Jolie poses upon arriving at the Festival Palace in Cannes in 2007© Getty Images

Yellow dress 2007

Angelina Jolie during 2007 Cannes Film Festival © Getty Images

Little black dress 2007

Angelina Jolie at Cannes in 2004 © Getty Images

Suit style 2004

