Angelina Jolie steals the show in sheer gown at the Critic's Choice Awards

Angelina Jolie stunned on the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet on Friday night, looking ethereal in a sheer gown that perfectly showcased her lithe figure.

The 49-year-old is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her showstopping performance in Maria, the biopic following the life of the famed opera singer Maria Callas.

Angelina walked the carpet solo in the beige dress, which featured floral embroidered designs and a draped bodice. The gown fell artfully to the floor and hid her beige heels, perfectly offsetting her bright red lip and matching red manicure.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Angelina Jolie feels 'ashamed' for being an artist

Her hair was the perfect shade of wintry blonde as it fell down past her shoulders in gentle waves.

The mother of six worked tirelessly in the role, which marks her first film appearance since Marvel's Eternals in 2021.

Despite having no background in singing, Angelina trained for almost seven months with famed vocal coach Eric Vetro to morph into the operatic legend.

© FilmMagic Angelina stunned in a sheer gown on the red carpet

"I don't think I've ever seen someone make such a huge difference from the first day to the last day," Eric revealed to People in December.

He added that while she was "a little nervous and shy about singing in the beginning…her desire to do a great job overrode anything that might stop her."

The star's breakthrough moment during training came while singing the 1918 aria "O mio babbino caro", with Eric sharing how special it was for the pair.

© Getty Images for Critics Choice She is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture

"I was like, 'This is it. She can do it. She's the perfect person to play this role,'" he told the publication.

"And I'm someone who loved Maria Callas — I really did. She was one of my favorite opera singers, and so it really touched me that she was able to do it like this."

Angelina couldn't have achieved such a feat without the support of her six kids: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

© FilmMagic The actress trained for almost seven months for her role in Maria

"My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky," she said at a Venice Film Festival press conference.

Sadly, the star was snubbed by the Academy when she failed to nab an Oscar nomination, despite garnering a Golden Globe nod. Critics have had nothing but praise for the Maria star since the film was released in theatres in January.

Director Pablo Larraín explained the process of mixing Angelina's voice with that of the legendary opera star, sharing that they had to find the perfect blend of the two.

© Pablo LarraÃ­n/Netflix The film follows famed opera singer Maria Callas

"Sometimes you hear one percent of Angelina's voice, sometimes it’s five percent, sometimes it's forty percent," he told IndieWire. "In a couple of times, not very often, but it does happen, you listen to sixty percent or seventy percent of Angelina's voice."

He continued: "In order to make it believable, Angelina had to sing out loud in front of her crew and hundreds of extras in order to make it possible."

Pablo praised the A-lister's hard work in the emotional film, sharing that she "pulled it off".